Women’s hoops prepare for Pioneers

DENVER- The Leathernecks are playing their final two games of the season and both games require Leatherneck fans to tune in to ESPN3 as our women’s basketball team goes on the road. The first stop on their “rocky road” begins this Thursday against the fifth-seeded University of Denver Pioneers. The Leathernecks and Pioneers are two of three teams looking to clinch that third spot in the conference for the upper advantage in the playoffs, so the stakes are high in this one.

The Denver Pioneers are back home after getting an overtime victory Saturday against North Dakota, defeating the Fighting Hawks in a one point, 92-91 win. The Pioneers junior guard Lauren Loven led the charge with 24 points, but did not finish the game after fouling out in the fourth quarter. Junior forward Madison Nelson stepped up and took over, scoring 10 total points in the fourth quarter and overtime. She gave out a nice dime that set up senior guard Haley Simental to nail a three pointer and send the game into overtime. Nelson finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes of action. The Pioneers opened and closed the game with some big free throws to seal the win.

On the flip side, the Leathernecks were at home on Saturday as the homegoing celebration for the all time leading scorer, Taylor Higginbotham, was in full effect. Unfortunately, senior night did not turn out how Higginbotham expected, as the Leathernecks fell short of a victory, being defeated 92-85 by the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. The Golden Eagles are the other team that is fighting for the third spot in the Summit League with Western Illinois and Denver. They were able to spoil Higginbotham’s night, but every Leatherneck fan in Western Hall give her a standing ovation before the game. The lone senior scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in her final home game of her Leatherneck career. Her teammates backed her up in the scoring department, as four of the five Leatherneck starters scored in double digits. The game was a very intense, back and forth battle, but it ended with Oral Roberts winning the game and taking the third spot in the conference. The Leathernecks now sit in fourth place in the Summit League, and the Pioneers are hoping to defeat them in their battle to steal the fourth seed.

Furthermore, the Pioneers came into Western Hall at the beginning of the conference season looking to steal one on the road against the Leathernecks; however, the Leathernecks were able to pull off their first home victory against Denver in an 87-78 outing. The team had five players score in double figures while the Pioneers had four players. Madison Nelson of the Pioneers had a team high of 14 points along with 11 rebounds. Higginbotham was able to notch up a game high double-double with 23 points and 17 rebounds, while shooting efficiently from the field and playing great defense. These two teams have changed from the beginning of the season, so game plans will be different and the stakes will be higher.

The Leathernecks have another road game on Saturday against first seeded South Dakota State, which will be their last game of the season. Both games are extremely important for our Leathernecks to win and clinch a comfortable top-five seed; however, the team is too good on the road with a 3-7 record. Tip-off begins at 2 p.m. Leatherneck fans need to support our women’s basketball team by watching them live on television and online this Thursday.

Twitter: DC_Juan00