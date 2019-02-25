Women’s basketball fall in back and forth shootout

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MACOMB, III. – The Western Illinois (12-15, 8-6) women’s basketball team fell short in a fast-paced shootout 92-85 to Oral Roberts University (16-12, 9-6) on Saturday. Western honored the only senior on the roster, Taylor Higginbotham, before the game.

“They (Oral Roberts) hit big shot after big shot,” head coach JD Gravina said. “It’s not a fluke. Even with the way they shot it, we were in the game. Tying the game up late says a lot about our fight, but we did not shoot the ball well in the second half and to beat a team that goes 20-for-37 from three, you have to shoot well. At the end of the day, they made a few more than us.”

The Golden Eagles took the lead in the first quarter by nine points after a Jordan Gilbert jumper put Western behind 16-7 with 6:10 left. From the 3:52 mark to 1:13 lasting in the opening quarter, the Leathernecks boarded up a 10-0 run capped off by a Higginbotham three-pointer from the right wing for a 26-22 advantage.

After trailing 26-25 after one, Oral Roberts obtained a multiple possession lead again in the second quarter at 49-41 with three minutes to go in the half. The Leathernecks fought to go on an 11-3 run and tie the game 52-52 as Danni Nichols threw up a layup. Sarah Garvie hit a three-pointer to give the Golden Eagles the lead 55-52 at halftime.

Oral Roberts began to pull away in the third quarter, but the Purple and Gold responded. Western dug out of a 60-52 hole at the 7:29 mark to take a 66-65 advantage on a Grace Gilmore shot in the paint with 2:13 left. A back-and-forth battle arose as Elizabeth Lutz sunk a triple to help the Leathernecks go ahead 69-67 before Garvie answered with another three that gave them the lead. The Golden Eagles took the third quarter, 70-69.

Both teams exchanged blows in the final quarter of the game. Annabel Graettinger drained a trifecta from the right side to knot the game at 85-85, but Oral Roberts ended the game on a 7-0 run. The Leathernecks and Golden Eagles made 30 shots from beyond the arc. Graettinger led Western in scoring with 16 points while Higginbotham and Nichols each scored 15 with eight rebounds. Olivia Kaufmann added 13 points with a team-high of four assists.

The Leathernecks travel to Denver this Thursday to kick-off their final road swing of the season against the Pioneers. Tip-off begins at 2 p.m.