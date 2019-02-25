Greg Naumann named coach of the year

At the most crucial point of the season, they delivered. This year’s Summit League Championships turned out to be a memorable one for the Western Illinois swimming and diving teams, smashing multiple school records and bringing home plenty of hardware in return. At the event held in Sioux Falls, S.D. beginning last Wednesday, the Purple and Gold turned in four school records, four bronze medals and 22 all-time marks.

Day one was a good indicator of how the rest of the event would unfold for the Leathernecks, beginning with a superb performance from the men’s relay team. The group composed of Brennan Bladel, Chance McQuigg, Samir Almhiemid and Adam Peterson. They finished with a time of 1:30.47, good for a bronze medal and third all-time in WIU’s record books. Both the men’s and women’s 800-yard freestyle medley teams kept their foot on the gas. The men placed second in the event with a time of 6:45.95, while the women’s relay touched the wall at 7:48.14, good enough for third.

For Peterson, day two of the championships is a day he won’t soon forget. In the 50-yard freestyle, he notched a time of 20.83. This broke his own all-time mark along with the school’s, giving him the top spot in Western’s record books. Peterson was also a driving force for the men’s 200-yard relay team, paving the way for a time of 1:22.78, the second-fastest time in program history. Garret Kemp and Phillip Kudela also managed top-10 all-time finishes in the 100-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle, respectively.

While the Purple and Gold just barely missed out on three different bronze medals in day two due to fourth-place finishes. In day three of the event, the men’s 400-yard relay placed fourth with a time of 3:20.14, but the difference between second and fourth place was less than one second. Both South Dakota and South Dakota State touched the line at 3:19.18. In the 100-yard backstroke, Bladel was back at it again, moving to second on Western’s all-time list with a 49.96 mark. Erica Hagen replicated his performance in the 100-yard breast stroke, also moving to second in Western’s record books. Each of these individuals placed third in their events.

The fourth and final day of the event saw no shortage of Leatherneck dominance. The 100-meter individual medley awarded both McQuigg and Hagen with bronze medals, finishing with times of 51.64 and 58.72 in their respective heats. Bladel, in the 200-yard backstroke this time, collected a medal after finishing in third. The impressive freshman Peterson added his second school record in as many days with a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.

This team has undoubtedly crushed this year’s expectations, but it may not have been possible without the captain of their ship, coach Greg Naumann. Naumann was elected as the 2019 Men’s Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year, which comes to show the impact he made on his athletes this season. The first-time award-winner took a very humble approach when speaking on the topic.

“Men’s Coach of the Year was unexpected,” said Naumann. “There are so many deserving coaches in the Summit League that I am truly honored to be recognized by them. The team is the only reason why something like that would happen. They challenge me to be a better coach to help make them better.”

With another season in the books, Western Illinois will say goodbye to 10 seniors: Amanda Schaefer, Erica Hagen, Dana Kaftan, Samir Almhiemid, Drake Steirman, Seth Brady, Colin Parker, Chance McQuigg, Phillip Kudela and Marissa Purdum. All will be remembered for their impact as a Leatherneck and are wished the best of luck in their future endeavors.