NBA playoff and MVP race heats up

The All-Star break has passed in the NBA, and for me that only means one thing; real basketball games are about to commence. It’s no secret that NBA players play their best basketball after the All-Star break. For some, they’re trying to get their team into the playoffs, and for others, they’re trying to make sure their teams get the highest playoff seed possible. With three-fourths of the season behind us and the trade deadline passed, each team’s roster and rotation is set. The playoffs are near and even LeBron James has declared himself “activated.” Let’s take a look at the leagues and predict the 16 playoff teams, as well as the season’s most valuable player.

The Western conference once again has proven that it’s the best conference the NBA has to offer. The No. 1 seed right now is the back-to-back champions Golden State Warriors. They will likely end in that slot. The Denver Nuggets currently sit at two and the Oklahoma City Thunder come in at three. Both teams were playing stellar basketball before the break so I can see them ending in those spots as well. Portland Trailblazers, Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz occupy the next three spots. The Rockets, lead by James Harden, are finally getting healthy and should jump the Trailblazers in the standings for the fourth seed, Portland will end up as the fifth seed and the Jazz will end up taking the sixth seed. The seventh and eighth seed will come down to the last game of the season just as it did last year. San Antonio Spurs are currently the seventh seed; I have no idea how Greg Popovich continues to get this team to win given the talent discrepancies, but he does. I have all the faith in “Pop” that he will get his team to the playoffs again despite not having a starting caliber point guard. The Los Angeles Clippers own the last seed in the West, but they traded their best player (Tobias Harris) to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline. They don’t seem too focused on winning this year; the trade of Harris proves that. Their minds have shifted toward trying to land Kwahi Leonard this summer in the free agency. Without a quality star player, it’s near impossible for them to remain in that spot the rest of the season. Either the Sacramento Kings who currently sits at nine, or the Los Angeles Lakers who follows them at 10 will take the last seed. James has made the playoffs 13 straight years; it would be extremely weird to not seem him there this year. For that reason alone, I believe he will carry the young Lakers to the playoffs before being eliminated in the first round for the first time in his career at the hands of the Warriors.

The Eastern conference is a lot less complicated; in fact, my prediction is that the eight teams that are currently in the playoffs now will be the eight teams there at the end of the season. The Milwaukee Bucks are the No. 1 seed and the Toronto Raptors are the No. 2 seed. A game and a half separate them, and while the race will remain close throughout the season, I think the Bucks will remain at the top with the Raptors being the runner up. Indiana Pacers are currently the No. 3 seed, but their All-Star shooting guard Victor Oladipo is out for the year with a quad injury. Without Oladipo they are going to end up as the fifth seed, getting passed by the 76ers who will finish third and Boston Celtics who will end up in the fourth spot. Brooklyn Nets are the current sixth seed and will end there, thanks to the play of there first time all-star D’Angelo Russell. Detroit Pistons will end behind them followed by the Charlotte Hornets in the last spot. If these predicted standings hold true there will be plenty of exciting playoffs matchups to watch for.

Now that the best 16 teams have been spotlighted, let’s shift gears to the best players. The MVP award will come down to three players; last year’s winner from the Rockets Harden, “the Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo from the east leading Bucks and Paul George from the Thunder. “The Greek Freak” got off to a early lead and is averaging 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists this year, but Harden and George have come on strong since. Harden has scored at least 30 points in 31 straight games, the second longest streak in NBA history, averaging a league high of 36 points per game. He also averages seven assists and seven rebounds. George on the other hand, is having a career year after surprisingly staying with the Thunder last summer. He is averaging a career high in points (28.7), rebounds (8.1) and assists (4.2); those numbers and his team’s success should definitely get him plenty of votes. When the smoke settles I think it will be “the Greek Freak” taking home the award. Yes, Harden is having a great year, but he won it last year. Antetokounmpo’s stats are better than George’s and his team will likely end the year with more wins, and because of that Antetokounmpo will pick up his first MVP award.

As far as the other individual awards predictions: Rookie of the Year will go to Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Defensive Player will go to Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. The Sixth Man of the Year will go to, Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers. Lastly, Most Improved Player will go to Russell from the Nets. As for the coaches, Mike Budenholzer from the Bucks will be awarded Coach of the Year.