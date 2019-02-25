False crime reports are inexcusable

A story that’s been in the news a lot in the last month is the case of the alleged assault of Jussie Smollett in Chicago.

Earlier reports have said that the actor and singer was assaulted, had chemicals poured on him and a noose put around his neck by two masked men who supposedly made comments similar to President Donald Trump and his supporters. This led to an almost month long investigation by the Chicago Police Department where persons of interest were found, but Smollett said his attackers were of a different race. Smollett also brought up the attack to gain sympathy and attention. It later turned out the persons of interest found by CPD were the actual assaulters but were working with Smollett. Smollett was recently arrested and charged with falsifying a police report, which is a felony. Many of his previous supporters have now come against him with this new information.

There is just so much wrong with this whole situation. First off, false reports and false allegations are one of the worst things you can do to get a message across. There may be support in the beginning, but the truth will come out sooner or later. This also hurts everyone who has an actual case and has been an victim. These situations do really happen to people and some of them may not be believed or listened to. Since this guy is a celebrity, he was listened to and action was taken just to find out that the whole attack was planned. If you want to make a statement and help a situation, help the actual victims, don’t pretend you are one. You could use your power and stance as a celebrity to help bring support and attention to actual victims of hate crimes and assaults. As bad as it sounds, he made actual victims less believable for some people. There are so many better ways to take a stand and use your status for good, but you just used it for more sales and more tickets sold, and that’s just not right.

The other problem with making a false report is that the police have to investigate it and that takes time and resources away from other victims and pursuits of actual criminals. This is why filing a false report is a felony. Chicago is not exactly a low crime city, sop there are other cases the police could have been looking at the day that Smollett made up this story.

The fact that this guy was a celebrity and had a national platform for the implications of the alleged assault, the police department obviously had to put enough, if not extra resources towards this investigation. This fictitious scenario has caused a whirlwind of controversy, all because Smollett wanted attention.