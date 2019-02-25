Filming wraps on Star Wars: Episode IX

That’s a wrap for filming for “Star Wars: Episode IX.” Filming for the iconic franchise finished last Friday.

Many of the cast and crew took to social media to express themselves about the end of the saga. Director J.J. Abrams was the one to break the news that the filming was being finished when he tweeted, “It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all.” Abrams directed the first two movies in this trilogy of the saga, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and the latest one, which came out in 2017, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

John Boyega also tweeted about the end of filming. Similar to Abrams, Boyega is sad that his time has come to an end with the “amazing” cast crew. Boyega also thanked Abrams personally in his tweet saying, “JJ thank you for making my dreams come true.”Boyega has been a key cast member for the final trilogy as Finn, a stormtrooper turned rebel.

Episode IX will be the final film in the “Skywalker saga.” The saga consists of the original trilogy, Episodes IV-VI, the prequel trilogy, Episode I-III and the final trilogy VII-IX. Each of these films follow the events surrounding the Skywalker family, a family who is strongly force sensitive, and their adventures fighting the “Dark Side.” However, since the new trilogy has come out, Disney has been adding other films to the franchise as well. They released “Rogue One,” a film that covers the actions that occurred leading into Episode IV, as well as “Solo,” the origin story for the smuggler from the original trilogy, Han Solo.

“The Last Jedi” left everyone on edge. There was a lot of outrage that the film didn’t give enough details about a multitude of topics. The film didn’t go into detail about who Rey’s parents were, which was something that was built up and was expected in the film. The Last Jedi also didn’t explain who Supreme Leader Snoke was and his origins. These two topics were highly expected to be revealed but weren’t leaving fans upset with the results.

The new film is set to take place a couple years down the line from where The Last Jedi left off. The film left off with Luke dying and the force being awakened in other “nobodies.” One major takeaway from The Last Jedi was the fact that you no longer had to be a “somebody” to become a Jedi. The last shot in the film showed a young slave boy using the Force to pick up a broom. The reason for this being the parentage of Rey. Finding out that she had no significant parents led to that theme being carried through the rest of the film. Many viewers missed this the first time watching the film.

Star Wars has been a really popular film saga throughout the years.

As the saga begins to wind down and come to a close, fans are just hoping that things end on a high note, as well as answer their questions. The countdown to Dec. 20 starts now!