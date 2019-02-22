Do people complain too much?

If there’s one thing that people have in common, it’s complaining. Not everyone complains about every detail in their lives, but some people do. Some people complain about things that are out of their control, and some people complain about things that can be changed with a simple removal from the situation. Whatever the case may be, it is safe to say that people complain way too much and it is an issue that needs to stop.

It is okay to complain sometimes, but there is a point where it can be too much. People constantly complaining is not healthy. Obviously people have their own battles but complaining has become a norm. The crazy thing about it all is someone is always going to be worse off than someone else. Not everyone has a roof over their head, transportation to get from point A to point B, healthcare, etc.

Complaining too much can make a person become super negative. When they become this negative. It is not only hard to be around them, but hard to get along with them. When people are around people who complain all the time and who are super negative they might become that person too and that is never a good situation. Instead of being surrounded by all the negativity in the world, people should surround themselves with positive people. They should surround themselves with people who see the light in things. It is a lot healthier to be around people who bring other people happiness than those who bring negativity all the time.

Waking up to another day in life is something that people often take for granted. Yes, every day may not be for somebody but that is okay.

Instead of complaining about every little thing that goes wrong in one’s life, people should try to see the positive. Things can always be worse than they are. Another thing about complaining that the problem is not always fixable at the moment. If one is not happy about how long their hair is, they can try growing it out. If someone is unsatisfied with their weight, they can try to make lifestyle changes to gain and/or lose weight. Instead of complaining, people should try to change what they are not happy about. If it is something that is not able to be changed, they should try to look on the bright side of things because people always have it a lot worse off.