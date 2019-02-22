I know this contradicting weather has started this year off on a gloomy note, but aside from midterms, spring break is right around the corner. So, it’s time to start planning for some fun in the sun, hopefully.

Now, for some us, spring break may be every week or when we feel the need to take a break from being college students and or adults. However, this designated time is specifically for us to not only get some rest but to heighten our senses and surround ourselves with new sight. Yes, I’m talking about traveling and sightseeing. Take this time to see the world and plan for a future somewhere beyond the norm. Yes, many of you are probably thinking, “this sounds nice and all, but traveling is expensive, London.” And while that may be true, planning accordingly and in advance can supply you with inexpensive travel plans and or maybe some great deals on rooms for your desired budget. Don’t allow money to be the reason that you halt your goals of seeing the world beyond these Illinois confines. Explore your horizons now, because final exams will be all that’s left after March if you aren’t graduating in May. Enjoy these given breaks while you can.

Also, don’t wait on your friends to explore the world in hopes that they will get their affairs in order by the time you’re ready to make your moves. I’ve come across a lot of people who miss out on the opportunity to take trips and vacations waiting on their friends and associates to get their funds in order and take the time off work so that they can travel together only for things to not turn out that way. Yes, it’s smarter and safer to travel in packs especially to places you know nothing about. However, sometimes you just have to do what works for you and make the journey. This world has some of the most beautiful places that I myself have yet to visit, but that won’t stop me from seeing them one day regardless of who’s willing to accompany me and it shouldn’t stop you either.

We get an entire week to enjoy great weather hopefully somewhere warm, so don’t miss out on such an opportunity worrying about funds and friends that can momentarily be replaced with new sights, various foods and warmer climates. Now, if you are someone who under some circumstances are not able to travel, that is perfectly fine too. Some things just can’t be done to navigate around such limits. However, a week of no classes is what we as college students consider “me time.” Take time out to pamper yourself at home, treat yourself to a movie or even a lunch or dinner date. Just because traveling is ideal for spring break doesn’t mean that is all there is to do. Living in Macomb has allowed many of us to step outside the box and find activities and events around us to occupy our time allowing us to accommodate our traveling needs one new small town at a time. So, regardless of your plans come March, just make sure to make them count, as each day is a fresh start to do something you’ve never experienced, positively.