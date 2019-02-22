Student Government Association resumes regular schedule.

The Student Government Association opened up their weekly meeting with guest speaker Associate Provost Russ Morgan as outlined in Wednesday’s paper. Following the opening speech, business was conducted with introductions of all new and returning senators in the room.

Introductions began with Speaker of the Senate Aaron Steele and ended with Chief Clerk Tolulope Olupona. Each introduction began by the senator introducing themselves, the college or organization they represent and things they are involved in around campus. This helped not only aquaint everyone in the room, but help give everyone the opportunity to learn others constituents to help spread the word of events or work on legislation to benefit students. Following introductions, the association went into cabinet reports starting with President Grant Reed. He began by speaking about the Office of Student Judicial Programs and the revisions of the Student Code of Conduct.

“The Office of Student Judicial Programs reached out to us and they are going to review the Student Code of Conduct policy and they are looking for one to two members, specifically from Student Government to represent us on their review committee,” Reed said. “Their meetings will actually begin tomorrow so if anyone has free time on Wednesday from 11 a.m. they said they should meet for about an hour.”

No experience is needed to be on this committee, it was stated that they will teach students through the process. They want to have more representation of student voices when reviewing the documents that govern students on campus in terms of policies related to behavior, drug and alcohol violations and similar things of that nature. This is being done to ensure that the campus environment is proactive and safe for all students. All of those interested should reach out to Reed. The committee will only meet three times, therefore it will not be a semester long commitment. Reed also spoke on behalf of the Office of Admissions and their Experience Western Program on March 4 and April 8. A sign up sheet was passed around the room for senators to take action and show prospective students what a day in the life of a Leatherneck is like.

“Experience Western is a program where students who are accepted but maybe not committed to coming to Western come to campus, spend a few days and get set up with a mentee who is a current student on campus,” Reed said. “They go around and listen to different discussions and panels and talk to different students and staff members about Western.”

A component Admissions would like to add would be an activities fair portion similar to the one from the Office of Student Activities. They want to show prospective students what they can get involved in at Western to ensure they have the best time at Western.

Director of Academic Affairs Colton Markey gave his report on Faculty Senate meetings next. Markey spoke about about the discussion of a Budget Comparison Analysis on both the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses, approved the addition of new classes and majors and a bike sharing program that may come to Western.

Daria Levchenko, Director of Student Services, gave her report on a parking forum that will be held Thursday from 6:30 – 8 p.m in the Sandburg Theatre. This gives students the opportunity to address issues that they may have with parking on campus in addition to what they think can be improved upon by the University to better the lives of students.

Chief of Staff Rachel Greene was tasked with filling empty committee positions across campus. In efforts to do this, she has constructed a graphic for senators to send to their constituents and get students all across campus more involved.

Director of Finance Michael Harmon announced that the Finance and Special Projects committee will be going over two expenditure reports that were brought to his attention during the SGA Cabinet Meeting immediately before the general assembly.

“We will be looking at donating $500 to cover the cost of bracelets for Dance Marathon on March 30 and $250 to cover the cost of a student for Alternative Spring Break,” Harmon said.

Vice President Madison Lynn was next to speak about the Mayor’s Roundtable meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is scheduled to cover emergency preparedness with members of the fire department coming to speak. She also covered the fact that the SGA Newsletter will be sent out soon and that Student of the Month applications will be due soon.

The last report given was by Advisor Michelle Janisz about the upcoming Office of Student Activities Leadership Awards and other upcoming events on campus.

“Every spring semester one of the largest leadership award ceremonies we have on campus will be taking place in the Ballroom on the 22nd of April,” Janisz said. “Nomination forms are out now and are due March 8. On the front page of PurplePost on the OSA website is where you can find the criteria of all the awards.”

Janisz encouraged senators to go and read each description and consider nominating themselves, friends, organizations and advisors for these awards. She made it clear that the Office of Student Activities wants to honor the hard work that students and organizations on campus do, but in order to do that nominations need to be made.

In addition the all-major internship and career fair will be taking place March 5 form 12-3 p.m. in the Ballroom. Students interested in connecting with possible internships and job opportunities they are encouraged to attend the event. “There is a great speaker coming to campus that same day, his program is called “Suicide the Ripple Effect” at 6:30 p.m. in the Sandburg Theatre,” Janisz said. “The speaker for that is a young man who made a fateful choice, fortunately lived to then share his story, he actually survived jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge trying to commit suicide. He thankfully survived and now he goes around and shares his story not only about survival but what his life is like now and how he chooses to live his life differently.”

Following committee times, the general assembly came back together and discussed their work.

The Operational Policy committee presented a bill to decrease the amount of Senators at Large from five to three with the decrease of students and residence halls on campus. The Appointments committee appointed Rome Hamm, previous Director of Technology to the CSCR committee and the drafting of a weather cancellation document to present to the Faculty Senate. The Finance and Special Projects committee approved the $250 appropriation for a student to attend an Alternative Spring Break and the $500 appropriation for Dance Marathon with a vote of 5-0-0. The Legislative Development Committee also reiterated that the Parking Forum will be taking place Thursday and encouraged students to attend.