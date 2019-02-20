Machado signs 10-year, $300 million deal with Padres; not White Sox

It was only a few months ago, when the White Sox began their pursuit of coveted free agent Manny Machado. It’s not every day when a 26-year-old, future Hall of Famer is on the open market. As the free agent period dragged on, White Sox fans were teased by the little things Machado would do. Whether he was seen allegedly wearing a Sox hat or getting a customized glove in black and white, it almost seemed inevitable that the dream White Sox fans had would come true. As the days of the offseason went on, every day seemed like it would finally be the day Machado would sign. With the Southside Club on the brink of finishing their rebuild, they felt they were ready to make a move to alter the franchise. The White Sox front office, spear headed by the very aggressive and confident Rick Hahn, promised fans of the struggling franchise that they will go down swinging on “big fish” free agents. He also noted they would have the funds provided by owner Jerry Reinsdorf to get a deal done. As a beloved fan of the Southside Club, I was fairly confident we would sign Machado. I mean, was there a reason to doubt? The signs were all pointing to him signing with the White Sox. The one to pull us fans out of the misery we have felt for the last decade. I was not nervous, just excited picturing Machado and Eloy Jimenez hitting back-to-back home runs in the World Series one day. However in class Tuesday, all that went out the window. I usually don’t check my phone in class, but for some reason I did, and that’s when my heart broke along with thousands of other Sox fans. At that exact moment, I kid you not, a notification popped up on my phone reading, “the San Diego Padres ink Machado to New Deal.” Jon Heyman reported a 10-year, $300 million contract. I was stunned, heartbroken and most of all embarrassed. How could this happen? The Padres? The team who joined the sweepstakes late? Pathetic. That’s how the White Sox front office should feel. Just when I thought the White Sox were turning over a new leaf and were ready to turn into spenders, this happens. The front office should feel embarrassed that they talked the talk, but couldn’t walk the walk. I’m sad; I’m not going to lie. As a lifelong fan, I’ve seen enough losing, and just want a chance to see good baseball. Machado or not, I will still cheer on the black and white, but things need to change if they want to stop playing second fiddle to the Cubs.

