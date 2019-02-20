Why do we crave validation on social media?

The other day I posted a selfie on my Instagram and kept refreshing my feed to see if it got any likes. I caught myself doing it and stopped. I feel like a lot of people can relate to this situation. The question is, why do we feel like we need to get validation from other people? If I post a selfie and I personally like it, that should be enough. Unfortunately, I and many others think if a picture or post we put out onto social media does not get a lot of likes, then we must be ugly, boring or not popular enough. I’m guilty of posting random food or coffee pictures on my Snapchat story, but I don’t understand why I do that. Who cares about my coffee cup or my plate of food? I think people post certain aspects of their lives because they want people to know what they are doing or what they did that was special. We shouldn’t take a picture solely to post it on Instagram. We should take pictures because we want to remember the moment we are in. It is so sad when I see people at a concert and they are watching the concert through their phone screen while recording it. People need to start living in the moment and stop being worried about having a picture or video of every moment.

Social media can be toxic in the way that people only post the good parts of their lives. Rarely does someone post a picture of them with messed up hair and looking like a bum. If you want to post a selfie, you should. Who cares how you look as long as you like it. If comments are what you are afraid of, then turn them off. Validation on social media is hard to get. Social media is such a broad and huge platform that it is really easy to compare yourself to others. For me, I hate when I see fitness model after fitness model on my timeline. I have nothing against fitness models, but I do not want to start comparing myself to them. There is a fine line between wanting to share a moment and looking for validation on social media. There is an upside to social media. The upside of all these platforms is that there are a lot of nice, supportive people in the world. It is a way to connect to other people. If you post a picture of a book you like, for example, someone could comment their opinion on it. While seeking validation, you could form friendships.

In conclusion, do not post on social media for validation but rather for sharing things that you like. Do not follow trends on social media and only post something because it is trendy. You should impact social media, social media should not impact you.