Sanders may become President in 2020

No one makes a last-minute entrance quite as dramatic as Senator from Vermont and self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, Bernie Sanders. For the past three years, ever since his ill-fated run with Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential Primary election, Sanders had not announced his plans to run for the presidency in 2020. That changed yesterday morning when he announced his plans to run for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election. Sanders will face off against a diverse selection of Democratic figures like Corey Booker, Kamala Harris and, if successful in the primary, either Donald Trump or more notably former Starbucks CEO, Howard Schultz, who has continuously claimed to either run on the Democratic ticket or to run as an Independent.

One problem that Sanders faces in the 2020 presidential election is the diversity within the Democratic party figures. This has made him stand out like a sore thumb; he is Caucasian and well over 77 -years- old, while his peers are young compared to him, women and people of other races like Corey Booker. This makes Sanders have to fight even harder to prove why he should carry the standard of Democratic nominee. Of course, his base is still completely behind him and his grassroots movement from 2016 is alive and is now a force to be reckoned with, yet it is difficult to say how he will fare against such a diverse selection of candidates this early in the race.

Even if he makes it past the Democratic primary in one piece, he still has to face off against the Republican nominee, which up to this point has almost entirely consisted of Trump besides a former mayor also announcing his bid for the Republican nomination. It is safe to say that Trump will easily secure the ticket. Although pundits argue that Trump may not fare as well against Sanders as he did against Clinton, it is dangerous to underestimate the current president because he was underestimated before and surprised the world with his 2016 presidential victory.

Another problem that Sanders might face is the fact that Schultz may run as an Independent. Being a billionaire, he could very well afford to do so and potentially secure the presidency by appealing to the moderate American voter by painting Trump as too far right and Sanders as too far left. This is probably a long shot, seeing as the only president to ever win the presidency as an Independent was no other than the father of our country and first President of the United States of America, George Washington. Overall, Sanders has a strong chance of securing the Democratic ticket as long as he can beat back the onslaught of Democratic hopefuls. Most importantly, his far-left leaning political ideology might defeat Trump’s far-right leaning ideology, but the problem at that point would be defeating a centrist Independent like Schultz.