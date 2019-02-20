Knoblauch Cafe will open next week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University will open the Knoblauch Café on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Located in corporate dining room number 239 in Knoblauch Hall, the café will offer students and faculty entrees, beverages and dessert for $7 per customer.

Those interested will have the chance to reserve seats during hours of operation, which are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week. Customers may also order food to pick up from the café.

The café is advertising bow tie pasta, tomato cream sauce, Greek salad, bruschetta and strawberry trifle to kick off its 2019 debut next Tuesday. On day two, Thursday, Feb. 28, the menu will include turkey, Mediterranean pasta salad and cheesecake shooter. In the following weeks, the café will offer a variety of different items such as chicken, salads and soups.

To learn more about the café or to make reservations, visit http://www.wiu.edu/coehs/rpta/knoblauch_ cafe/ or call Knoblauch Hall at 309-298-1085.