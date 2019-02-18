Invest in your future

Adulthood can indeed be a frightening transition as we mature; however, this isn’t the time to be apprehensive about the future. Instead this is the time for optimism and self-motivation as we prepare for a future of opportunities.

As many students are starting to discover their niche and creative talents, it’s rather important that we remember our goals and establish a purpose for them. It can be quite easy to put our goals, dreams and aspirations on the backburner in hopes of returning back to them once we’ve found the time to invest in them. We are adults now, and it’s crucial that we invest in ourselves in order for others to do the same. We have to take time out of our after-class nap schedules, and dining hall socials to prepare ourselves for what’s ahead. Of course what I’m recommending is time consuming, but it will all be worth it when you find yourself in a better position than your initial plan. Nothing in life is ever promised or guaranteed. However, that doesn’t mean take your today’s for granted. Every day isn’t promised, so it’s important to make each day count for the right reasons with humility and positivity.

I know how challenging it can be to acquire self-motivation when the support around you is limited. However, that should be even more of a reason to push yourself harder and farther. We tend to be our own worst critiques, making us harder on ourselves than anyone can ever get the chance to be. As we’ve gotten older, we’ve realized that being an adult isn’t as fun as it looks on TV. We can’t reverse time and go back to appreciating the naps that daycare had to offer when we were little, but I’ve also noticed that adulthood is what you make it. No, paying bills isn’t the most exciting thing, but taking on more responsibility doesn’t have to be as stressful as we make it out to be. This is the time to buckle down and get our plans and funds in order, and I’m not talking about materialism but instead realism. Aspire to be successful, not rich because money isn’t the key to happiness in my opinion. Success is a personal endowment that you’ve invested within yourself. Yes, it may come with riches but don’t allow that to be the sole reason for wanting more.

Many people often find themselves biting off more than they can chew when it comes to their personal wants and needs. A want is not a need and we have to realize that sooner than later. Seeing my friends, family and people in general do positive things is inspirational nonetheless, but we should never just stop there. This world is full of opportunities, some paid and some voluntary, but either way there are more than enough that go unnoticed. We need to do more and start planning now to get where it is that we want to get to, and not just for the money but also for the satisfaction of perseverance, determination and attainment. So here’s to the future, and remember that to give is better than to receive. Once you’ve established yourself, don’t be afraid to give back to those who you’ve inspired as well.