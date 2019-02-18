New Lego movie awes viewers in more way than one

I saw “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” this past weekend. Even though it’s a movie for kids, it has an important message for everyone.

The whole time I was watching the film I was admiring the animation style. “The Lego Movie” and its sequel use CG that makes it look like it’s stop motion. You can’t tell which is which sometimes. That’s okay, because that’s what Lego filmmaking is all about: stop motion. When the first Lego movie’s trailer came out, people debated on social media whether or not it was going to be in stop motion. In fact, it is CG, but it’s meant to look like stop motion animation.

This technique has been inspired by a lot of brick films made in the last 30 years. I watched a video on the YouTube Channel “Vox” which talked about the history of brick films; you should check that video out. My favorite brick film is a one minute re-telling of Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” called “ONE: A Space Odyssey.”

Yes, I am a grown man going to see a movie about Legos. The songs in the movie were awesome. “Everything is Awesome” makes a return as well as new favorites like “This Song’s Gonna Get Stuck Inside Your Head” and “Unbelievable Super Cool Outrageous and Amazing.” I must say these songs get stuck inside my head.

While you watch this movie, keep in mind that the story is being told by a boy and his sister. The whole plot is about his sister wanting to play with him. So what she does is take some of his Lego guys and takes them to her room (referred to as the ‘SISTAR’ system by the Lego people). Their mom says that if they don’t learn how to play together, she’ll tell them to put the Legos in storage.

That is the plot behind all the Lego action you see. In the end, the boy and girl learn how to play together and be nice to each other. In the first Lego movie, it was revealed that the whole movie was just a boy and his father playing with Legos in the basement of their house. Legos hold a special place in my heart because I grew up playing with them. And now in my 20s, I realize that Legos are the most important toy for children because they encourage imagination. They also encourage adults to spend time with their kids in productive and meaningful ways. That’s what I think these Lego movies are all about. They are a reminder for parents to spend time with their children before they grow up.

The Lego movie is probably something that if you see it as a kid, you’ll watch it again as an adult and see a deeper meaning. Like when you read a book as a kid and read it again as an adult, and it’s totally different. I can see this happening with “The Lego Movie” and its sequel.