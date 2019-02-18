Nintendo introduces new features to the Switch and 3DS

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Nintendo is at it again with their Nintendo Direct video on YouTube, showcasing all kinds of new games for the Nintendo Switch and their handheld system, the 3DS.

I’ll highlight my favorite trailers from the video. First, the popular game where you can create your own Mario levels, Super Mario Maker, is getting a sequel for the Nintendo Switch. It looks like you can edit a lot more of Mario games from the past 30 years. This is exciting because people will unleash their creativity in new ways with Mario. Super Smash Bros is getting an update. Yoshi’s Crafted World is an upcoming game, with the lovable dinosaur Yoshi going through levels that look like arts and crafts projects.

There is a new Tetris game called Tetris 99, which you compete with 99 other players to see who can survive a game of Tetris the longest. It shows everyone who is playing online and what their Tetris screen looks like. Whoever plays Tetris the longest wins this. People are calling it the Battle Royale of Tetris. Grid Autosport is coming to Nintendo Switch. It’s a realistic racing game. The Game Boy Color game, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, is being remastered and remade with today’s graphics. It looks amazing. Nintendo remade A Link to the Past for the 3DS a couple of years ago called A Link Between Worlds. This Nintendo Direct was full of content and exciting trailers. For example, Captain Toad Treasure Tracker looks cool; it’s a game starring the mushroom head character Toad.

He goes on adventures in miniature worlds. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a sequel to a game I played called Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon. It’s a Castlevania-like game with modern graphics this time. From the creator of Undertale comes a new game called Deltarune. It’s got something to do with dogs. A lot of the trailers in this video were about things I didn’t care about, but I’ll talk about those things anyway.

There’s an upcoming game called Box Boy and Box Girl, a puzzle game in which you create boxes to solve puzzle levels. To me, that game looks boring. There is a Minecraft clone called Dragon Quest Builders 2.

I usually don’t like it when I see a Minecraft clone being made. Apparently, Star Fox is now called StarLink: Battle for Atlas. The game looks cool, but I’ll pass. There were a lot of anime-styled games that I didn’t find interested in because I’m not an anime fan. Frozen II trailer leaves fans wondering wikipedia.com vogue.com wikipedia.com rechargeelectronics.com