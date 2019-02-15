You can still efficiently meal prep at college

Meal preperation is something that people are not very familiar with. A lot of people may think that it is only something that needs to be done to be more healthy.

Others might think it is something that might not be beneficial because they don’t want to be eating the same types of foods throughout the week. Others may even think that meal prep is a waste of time because it either takes too long or it doesn’t stay fresh for the entire week. It is understandable to see why certain people think that way because not all foods stay fresh. It also can get tiring eating the same types of food everyday, but the thing about meal preparation is that people aren’t aware that meal prep is whatever one wants to make it.

The great thing about creating individualized meals throughout the week is that one can create whatever types of foods that they enjoy. Eating healthy does not always need to be miserable. Life is what you make it, and that includes what you eat. The overall goal for meal preparation is intended for people who are trying to stay healthy, but it is also a great way to save time and money.

Meal prepping in college is a great way to stay ahead of the game with a busy schedule for those who are involved. Meal prepping tends to happen on a day that is the least busy for someone. They go to the store, get the items that they want to eat for the week and begin preparing them so when it comes to actually eating the meal, it is something fast you can eat on the go or warm up quickly in the microwave. The meals do take a few hours or so to make depending on what you are making, but for the most part it is something that makes meal time a lot faster. There are a variety of foods to make and there is not really a right or wrong way to plan your meals. As stated before, it is all individualized one’s preference.

This is also something that is great to do as a college student because there are a lot of times when a student doesn’t know what to eat. This can work potentially if one lives on or off campus. It may be more of a challenge when living on campus because of the meal plan, but there are plenty of foods that can be brought back to the dorm that can be spread out for the week. Students can eat food like chicken breasts, salads, fruits, and put them in to go containers so if their schedule prevents them from eating at the scheduled times, at least they will have something to eat for later. This is a lot more effective for people who don’t have a meal plan and who live off campus. They are able to prepare the foods that they want and save money while doing it instead of spending money eating out all the time.