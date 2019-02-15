Were the Grammy’s a let down?

On Sunday night at the Grammy Awards, the biggest names in rap, pop, hip-hop, rock and country gathered to honor each other. Except, of course, for Childish Gambino who wasn’t there despite tying for most awards of the night.

Childish Gambino took home four awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Music Video. Another big winner of the night was country-pop singer Kacey Musgraves. She also won four awards: Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. Though they were the big winners, they were far from the only things happening on the Grammy stage. I tuned in Sunday night, watching every minute of the nearly four hour show.

The opening speeches from Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez were awesome. “Who run the world?” Keys asked. And everyone shouted: “Girls!” It was a great moment followed by Keys turning to the camera to say, “Tonight we celebrate the greatness in each other — in all of us — through music!”

Had you heard of H.E.R.? If you are anything like me, watching the Grammys was the first time I had ever heard of H.E.R. But the singer took home some gold and displayed an amazing performance where she sang, played guitar and was joined by a huge choir and an ensemble of musicians. I thoroughly enjoyed her performance.

Drake stepped up to take the award for Best Rap Song and then delivered a rousing acceptance speech honoring his fellow nominees and frankly writing off the Grammys: “You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown. Look, if there are people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promise you. You already won.” Personally, I think Drake should have won a Grammy last year. I believe this acceptance speech to be a way of him comforting all the deserving nominees who had lost, because he knows how discouraging it can be to lose when you worked so hard.

As good as this year’s Grammys were, some performances did not rise to the expectations I had. For instance, Lady Gaga’s solo performance of “Shallow,” her duet with Bradley Cooper from “A Star Is Born,” was not good. There was no Cooper or, anyone else to be her counterpart, which is essential to that song. Instead, she did both parts, dropping her voice down to do the Cooper parts. It was weird, and not in a good way. Another performance that disappointed me was Post Malone. This was arguably one of the weakest performances I had ever seen, and that is coming from a fan of Post Malone. Post strummed a guitar, then tried to rap a little. As if it wasn’t weird enough that he was performing with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he made the performance even more awkward.

This year at the Grammys could have been better, however it also could have been worse. Compared to past years, I was left unimpressed, but not disappointed.