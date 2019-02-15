Phi Sigma Sigma hosts annual Phi Singled Out

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wednesday night the ladies of Phi Sigma Sigma sorority held their annual philanthropic event Phi Singled Out to raise money for the National Phi Sigma Sigma Foundation.

Phi Singled Out is based off of an old MTV show “Singled Out,” which originally ran from 1995 to 1998. Many singles compete to have a date with a special bachelor or bachelorette unknown to them. They can potentially win a date by choosing the same answers as their potential match.

Fundraising initiatives began with a coin war competition between fraternities and sororities in order to determine who would be the additional bachelor and bachelorette aside from the one appointed by Phi Sigma Sigma. The objective of coin wars was to ensure that your Greek team had the most points by donating dollars or silver coins, opponents were tasked with dropping pennies in jars of their rivals to secure a win. Standings were revealed at the end of each day and the overall winners were revealed when their bachelor or bachelorette were brought on stage to greet their new date. Delta Zeta, Sigma Chi and Alpha Gamma Rho were revealed to be the winners of the competition at the event.

10 bachelors and 10 bachelorette’s from participating sororities were brought to the front of the room at the beginning of each round to start with about 60 applicants. Categories ranged from Below the Belt with question like socks on or socks off to Date Night with questions of Netflix and Chill or night on the town.

If contestants answered a question wrong they were asked to sit down and the competition would continue. The contest would continue until three people were left and asked more personal questions to determine the best match.

All money raised from the event and Coin Wars directly benefit the National Phi Sigma Sigma Foundation. The vision of the foundation is to empower women to aim higher. This is done by providing financial assistance to those in need.

“Since 1969, the Phi Sigma Sigma Foundation has raised tax-deductible donations to directly benefit Phi Sigma Sigma sisters through leadership programming, scholarships and need-based educational grants, and more recently, through compassion grants for those facing catastrophic events,” phisigmasigmafoundation.org reads. “The Phi Sigma Sigma Foundation also supports disaster relief worldwide and facilitates volunteer projects in our local communities to help the disadvantaged achieve readiness for school and college entrance.”

In the past the sorority women across the nation have raised funds to help aid victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, Gulf Coast Floods and the Nepal Earthquakes.