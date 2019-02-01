Leathernecks look to stay hot at SIU-C

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

CARBONDALE, Ill.- The Western Illinois University track and field teams will be on the road once more, as they attend The Don DeNoon Invitational today through Saturday at the Southern Illinois recreation center. On Friday, the multi-events will begin at 10 a.m. and the field events will start at 3:15 p.m. The field events begin Saturday’s competition at 10 a.m. and conclude with the running events at 11:15 a.m.

The last time the Purple and Gold competed was last Saturday at the Illini Invitational in Urbana-Champaign, Ill. At this invite, the Leathernecks could not be caught. Several of Western’s men and women rewrote the record books by placing within the top-five of their respective categories.

On the women’s side, juniors Bo Brasseur (long jump) and Michaela Busch (high jump) came in second in their events. In addition, junior Josh Kirby was all on his own in the 60-meter hurdles. He did so well that he qualified for a final at the invite. All three of these competitors improved on their times as well last Saturday, which helped improve Western’s record books.

When looking at overall records besides the ones created last Saturday, sophomore Amelia Peterson and junior Megan Reed’s athletic skills in the triple jump are one’s to watch out for. Peterson has ninth All-Time with 11.53 meters (37-10.00) and Reed with 11.51 meters (37-9.25), qualifying her with a 10th All-Time standing for this season.

The next event that competitors should look at is how well the men and women Leathernecks are doing in the running events. At the Illini Invitational, both freshman Sierra Long and junior Justin Montalto came in fifth in the 400-meter dash. Long as well as Brasseur, Busch and sophomore Hailey Tranchitella came in fifth as a whole in the 4X400 relay. Whether they are in teams or competing individually, the Leathernecks are a team not to mess with especially in the running events.

The Southern Illinois University Salukis also have outperformed those around them, especially last Saturday at the Indiana Relays with seven top- five finishes and three runner up performances.

In the 60-meter hurdles Theo Phipps clocked in as the second fastest member in the event with 8.30. Following behind Phipps was Savannah Long, who placed a new personal best time of 8.98 to finish fourth overall.

Continuing with the top-five performances from the Salukis, Tyjuana Eason finished second in the 60-meter dash at 7.59, which was also considered a big highlight for Eason since this will be her last season that she is competing in. The last big individual career recognition came from Genesis Ewell in the 400-meter dash, when she clocked in at a season-best time of 56.69 placing her in third.

The journey on the road for the Leathernecks will continue after this weekend when they head to Allendale, Mich. to compete in the Grand Valley State Big Meet on Feb. 8-9.