College isn’t for everyone

College is supposedly the “next step” after high school to ensure our place in the corporate world; however, as more opportunities present themselves beyond a college career, more people are choosing alternatives opposed to these two and four-year institutions.

According to Forbes, less than 50 percent of students receive a degree from their first chosen college or institution within six years, 12 percent transfer and about 30 percent drop out altogether. It could be that many of these institutions are lacking the necessary materials to engage students year-round or students are not financially secure enough to maintain enrollment. Whatever the case may be though, students are slowly but surely finding other ways to succeed beyond what is encouraged as far as a college education.

Cosmetology and trade schools are another reason why many students fail to either come to college at all or leave and never return. There are so many more options outside of what college can provide for us, and let’s face it even a bachelor’s degree isn’t held credible by many employers these days. The majority of students don’t generally even receive their bachelor’s degree within the ideal four years that it takes as some students finish in more than or less than those four years. People typically go to college and realize that it’s just not for them. The concept of waking up every other day doing the same routine and hoping to find motivation to continue is not as simplistic as many make it out to be. The motivation is the hardest part to maintain. When the majority of students are walking around sleep deprived, lacking energy and don’t eat almost every day until mid-afternoon or evening, how are we able to find the motivation that we need? Yes it’s helpful when most of us can relate to one another, but that doesn’t make the next semester easier or less stressful.

I know that college isn’t for everybody, so I wholeheartedly encourage people to do whatever it is that makes them content in life. Coming to college only to leave semester after semester is not cheap and money can be saved by not wasting time on something that you know may not be for you. Life has no guarantees and jobs are not promised. So, take the time to map out a plan that not only works for your short-term goals but your long-term goals as well. Whether it’s a bachelor’s or master’s degree, a certificate of completion or a license, make them worth more than they already do and live your best life. No one can live our lives for us nor plan a future that we want to build. I’ve mentioned before that college is more than just parties and sleep. College is about time-management, social networking and connections, goal-setting, long-lasting friendships and resumés, and while this may all sound worthwhile, not everyone is capable of keeping up with such adaptations and changes. We know what we like and what we don’t, so don’t settle for what the world says is the “next step.” Put your best foot forward and decide which step to take first.