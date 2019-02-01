Kinder Mondays continue at Western

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Mondays are seen as horror of the modern society. They often feature dreaded mornings after partying, waking up early and that surprise pop quiz that the teacher just had to give.

Now imagine going through that same day but someone gives you a free cup of hot chocolate or you’re in the bathroom and you see a positive message on the mirror. Or imagine you’re walking to class on a hot day and you were offered a nice, cool, sweet Popsicle. You would feel better, right?

You can thank the wonderful team of Kinder Mondays. Starting last semester, Kinder Mondays came out with the belief that doing kind things for students and faculty on a Monday will brighten up the days for those in the Western Illinois University family.

“The Kinder Monday program came out with some research that we did,” Amy Bulwick said,“That emotion has a contagious effect and it also has a ripple effect.”

Teaming up with Gelsosomo’s during the 2016/2017 school year, the beta version of Kinder Mondays took in effect. They started with red apples, which were given to students with ideas on how to be more kind to each other. They have performed this for four straight Mondays. Bulwick believes that the experiment was a success, and that Kinder Mondays helps combat the disease known as “The Monday Blues.”

Kinder Mondays is not like that typical student organization that might come to mind. This program has no money and no office, but organizers don’t see why that would be a problem. There’s no need for money fundraisers because the program is built on giving you the satisfaction of making someone’s Monday a lot better than it would have been. Random acts of kindness is all that it takes to satisfy the program’s agenda. Everyone may like money, but this could be better.

For those looking to get involved, Kinder Mondays includes activities like donating old glasses, creating a book exchange, hot chocolate and cookies, sharing a study guide and writing a letter to a wounded member of the military.

Organizations like Kinder Mondays can be lesson teachers as well. In a world society where money and greed are common, this program seeks to prove that everyone can achieve their goals even without money.

Bulwick hopes that the program will continue to turn more frowns into smiles.

“Kindness matters. It really does,” Bulwick said. “I never asked somebody to host a Kinder Monday that ever said no.”

If you want to participate in the program or send in a “thank you” note for making your Monday less troubling, those in the Western community are welcome to hang out with the Campus Ministry for coffee and donuts. The opportunity will take place in the Stipes lobby this Monday.