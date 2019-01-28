Tanking for Williamson and Barrett

“Tanking” is a concept that has come into full effect in the NBA over the past few seasons. While the morality of the topic remains questionable, as well as participating teams’ integrity, it seems to be a trend that has planted its roots in today’s game. As teams fall out of playoff contention, they are then in a prime position to compete for the best possible consolation prize, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The term “tanking” is best defined as a team’s intent to do as little as possible to win in order to secure a higher selection in the league’s upcoming draft. We often see this when a team goes through a roster turnover of some sort in an attempt to rebuild their organization from the ground up. It’s seen as taboo in the eyes of NBA executives, tanking generally tends to go under-the-radar as teams take more of a passive approach. This kind of tanking is shadowed by player development and is harder for the league to identify. However, tanking becomes much harder to mask in situations where teams begin to rest or place healthy veteran players on the inactive list. Sitting core players for stretches of key games has become a normality for many bottom-feeding teams and was on full display from organizations like the Bulls and Mavericks just last season.

For die hard basketball fans that live for the competitiveness of the game, tanking might be the most frustrating strategy in all of sports. After all, why would you watch your favorite team if you know that they’re purposely throwing games? The morality of the issue is indeed questionable, and while the league has attempted to put a stronghold on tanking with new rule changes, it may not be enough to end this epidemic. Before the rule change on the NBA’s draft lottery odds, the team with the worst record in the league had a 25 percent chance to nab the top overall pick, while the second and third worst teams would fall next in line with 19.9 and 15.6 percent odds. Beginning this year, each of the worst three teams in the NBA have an even 16 percent chance at the top spot. It may not seem as advantageous, but there’s a reason that tanking in the NBA is more popular than in other sports. For example, in the MLB or NFL, tanking isn’t as justifiable with a larger number of players that make up their rosters. In simpler terms, one player doesn’t make a big enough difference to shift the tide of an entire organization (excluding franchise NFL quarterbacks). However, in the NBA, drafting the right superstar could launch any given franchise into a decade of title contention.

The Philadelphia 76ers may be the best example of this in recent history. In each season from 2013-2016, the Sixers saw no more than 19 wins. In the process, they managed to solidify their rotation for the next several years by selecting players like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with the No. 1 and No. 3 picks of the 2016 and 2014 NBA draft. Now sitting at 32-18 and fourth place in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers are in a position to win for the foreseeable future. Through years of mediocrity and top draft picks, the organization was able to assemble an undeniably talented roster.

NBA teams aren’t willing to tank for just anybody, but they won’t be faced with that dilemma this season as the 2019 draft class is front-loaded with superstar prospects. It all starts with the freshman forward from Duke University, Zion Williamson. Williamson is a massive individual (6-foot-7, 285 pounds) and just might possess the most raw talent of any prospect since LeBron James entered the league in 2003. It’s quite the comparison, but when looking for true superstar potential, Williamson checks off all the boxes. It’s not just the flashy dunks or the sheer athleticism we’re accustomed to seeing on “SportsCenter.” Williamson has a superb basketball IQ and ball-handling skills to pair along with his monstrous frame. On the defensive end, the Duke standout makes his presence felt as well (1.8 blocks and two steals per game). Aside from Williamson, Duke’s freshman point guard R.J. Barrett has also made a solid case for himself as one of the first players that’ll be selected come June. Any front office lucky enough to land one of these future two-way playmakers will surely be envied by the rest of the league.

While Duke’s freshman duo may be enough to entice any organization into a few extra losses this year, they’re just the latest case of NBA teams throwing games down the gutter with their sights set on the future. It may not be exactly what fans want to hear, but as long as this loophole in the lottery selection process remains, teams will continue to race for last place. Basketball’s founding fathers may be rolling in their graves, but tanking is a trend that appears to be here to stay.