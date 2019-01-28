Women’s basketball crushed by Coyotes

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Western Illinois University women’s basketball team continues to hit bumps on the road this season, as the Leathernecks fell to the Coyotes 92-49 on Saturday evening in South Dakota. In this conference matchup, South Dakota had their home court behind them as they dominated the game from tip-off. The Leathernecks had a tough time trying to get their offense rolling in the first half and found themselves down by 30 points early.

“South Dakota is an awfully good team and they showed it,” head coach JD Gravina said.

Indeed, the Coyotes shot well above 50 percent from the field and 3-point range, as four of their five starters scored double digit points; however, the team’s highest scorer came from their sophomore center off the bench, Hannah Sjerven. Sjerven recorded a double-double with 22 points and added 13 rebounds in 20 minutes of play. She outscored our entire bench and helped give the Coyotes a 32-10 advantage.

On the other end, the Leathernecks did not shoot too well from the field on their lowest scoring night of the season. The team shot 28 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range for the game, but their problems began in the first half. Western was only able to score 18 points within that half and assisted on four of those points as a team. The Leathernecks got their offense flowing in the second half, but it was not enough to fight their way back into the game. The defense of the Coyotes were able to hold Western’s lone senior Taylor Higginbotham to a season low, as she went scoreless for the game. Freshman guard Danni Nichols scored a team high of 16 points and junior guard Annabel Graettinger added 10 points as the only two Leathernecks to scorer in double figures.

“A team like South Dakota is going to be able to score their points, but our lack of offensive movement, lack of spacing, and timing, needed to be better,”Gravina said.

This loss puts the team at 8-13 for the season and 4-4 in the conference standings. They sit in fifth place in the Summit League, but are only 1-7 on the road with four more road games left. Despite that, it might seem as if these women were homesick since we are 6-3 at home this season. Luckily, the next two games will be at home as Gravina and company looks to regroup.

“We can’t lose our confidence. We have a huge week coming up with North Dakota schools but what we have to do is continue to get better and try to compete in the middle of the pack of the league,” Gravina explained.

Western Hall is the place to be as we begin our two game home stand this Friday against the North Dakota Bison as the Leathernecks look to move up in their standings.

