Is it time to impeach President Trump?

It is time for President Donald Trump to be impeached, since he is not upholding the oath that he took to serve as president of the United States.

Not only is Trump being investigated due to the Russia meddling, but there are many other valid reasons to have Trump impeached. According to USA Today, CNN conducted an exit poll where 77 percent of Democrats were in favor of Trump being impeached. With the Russia investigation, there are many reasons in that incident alone to have him impeached. Trump first had connections with Russia through his administration and cabinet members. These people were well aware that Russia had access to the electronic voting system to adjust the votes in Trump’s favor.

There are also other incidents that supports Trump’s impeachment, such as his daily invading upon the Democracy of the United States Trump has had problems with the Justice Department, the FBI, the media, Jeff Sessions, James Comey, Rod Rosenstein, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen. In these cases there are many things that can be pulled out from these incidents that will cause red flags due to Trump and his commitment to serving as president. We as a country are allowing Trump to tamper and adjust our democracy values. It is time we stop Trump now before our democracy is overturned. Due to Trump being so heavily involved in undemocratic events and incidents, we don’t need the full Russia indictments, because he has said and done enough in other areas to cause impeachment. Trump has caused a divide among the branches of the federal government, to the constitution law and our founding fathers with the founding documents. He has placed himself over everyone else and has failed the principle of “all are created equal.”

Trump has made many citizens and other political officials very uncomfortable with him being the president. Trump has ordered and demanded other political officials their loyalty, which hinders government growth.