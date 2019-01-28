“A Throne of Glass” is a must read series

I am not much of a reader, but about a week after winter break started I discovered a series that I instantly fell in love with. As I am writing this I am on the last book of the series and it is amazing. I’m someone that doesn’t mind spoilers because I like the journey, but for you, I want to make sure I don’t spoil any of the big reveals that happen in the series.

There are eight books in The Throne of Glass series; seven and a prequel, I highly recommend you read the prequel first. The series revolves around Celaena Sardothien, one of the greatest assassins in Adarlan. She was found on a riverbank at the age of eight by the “King of the Assassins” Arobynn Hamel. After training for many years, she has become a fearful force and the heir to the assassin’s guild. The series begins eight years after she’s found.

The wonderful thing about this series is it keeps you wanting to read it. It teases why she was on that riverbank for the next two books. You learn that something awful happened that night, but she refuses to tell. It is not until the fourth book that you learn what events took place that night, and I’m going to be honest, I cried. There is a bunch of other things that happen as the series goes on, but you don’t really know what happened till you read the later books. Even little things, for example in book three there is a chapter that is less than two pages long, something happens and then it is not mentioned again the rest of the book. It isn’t till the next book you find out what happened and that little event that you already forgot about ends up being a trigger for major events in the story.

There are also subtle hints dropped throughout that you can figure out what is going on even before they are revealed in the series. There are points where it’s a slow burn, where the payoff doesn’t happen until later, but the character development is just fantastic the way it is written. The story goes from one perspective to the other and this helps with how close you get to the characters.

Celena is a beast because she is a very powerful character, but she also has her flaws. She is revealed to be broken and more than just a killer for hire. One thing I found interesting, was in the second book she is taken out of commission for like a day when she has her “monthly cycle.” At first, I didn’t like this because I thought it was weird, but as I thought about it, I realized how different that was. I could be wrong but Wonder Woman, Xena, Buffy or any strong female character you can think of is never depicted of having that happen to them. It just makes her more human and relatable to female readers.

The dialogue in this series is very well done almost like you were watching a TV show. I enjoy sarcastic, sassy characters and each character has a moment like this, some more than others. One of my favorite exchanges happens in the third book, when Celena returns from a mission and is talking with the Captain of the Guard. He says, “I’d like to debrief you” and she responds with, “Aren’t you at least going to take me to dinner first?”

The way Sarah J. Mass has written these stories is incredible. It is a roller coaster of emotions and even when a book starts out slow, when it gets good, you can’t put it down. You can go from loving a character to hating them and vice versa, sometimes multiple times where eventually you don’t know how to feel about them. It really hits home that you really shouldn’t judge people because you don’t know what they have been through. There are lines said in the book that ends up being replayed as memories throughout the series and it is fun to relive some of those happy, or heart-wrenching moments. There are definitely parts that had me teary eyed. There’s one line in particular that gets me every time “Fireheart, why do you cry?” “Because I am lost. And do not know the way.”

I highly recommend reading this series. It really is an incredible series that I can’t really put into words how well it is written. The characters, descriptions and dialogue really tell a great tale that will intrigue from the first book, all the way to the last. It’s a fantasy series filled with action, adventure, drama, comedy, mystery, suspense and romance. It’s the total package and a literary masterpiece.