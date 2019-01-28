Ryan Niemiller: How he lives life with his disability

Two weeks ago, comedian Ryan Niemiller came to do stand-up in the Multicultural Center. His production was put on by the Disability Resources Center.

He’s traveled around the United States to many different colleges and universities to perform his routines. He has a disability in both arms. During his show, he made fun of his own disability in hilarious ways. He says it’s ok after the audience understands. He talks about the random people he encounters in his life and the stupid things they say or ask about in regards to his disability.

For example, when he went to the drive-thru at Taco Bell one time, the lady who handed him his food freaked out and asked “do you need me to come around outside and hand it to you?” To which he responded something like, “[lady], I drove here. What does it look like? I’m the only person in this car!” And then she asked a question which Niemiller thought was the stupidest thing anyone has ever said to him. “will [your arms] grow back?”

Niemiller talked a lot about the struggles of having his disability. He says he can perform tasks everybody else can perform. At one point, he had a question and answer segment. One person asked if he was a fan of LEGO bricks, and another said he looked like Rogen. I asked if he could play video games. He said he gets it all the time from people that he looks like Seth Rogen. To my video game question, he said he can actually play them very well. Although he has a disability, it doesn’t define him as a person. He does joke about a lot however. He appeared on 88.3 The Dog and was interviewed.

If you look on Niemiller’s YouTube channel, it seems that hedoes most of the same exact routines everywhere he performs. This is understandable. However, during his stand-up show, he said he is trying to get more famous. I would expect that once he gets more famous, he would have to come up with a lot of new jokes for every crowd and show he goes to. I know that comedians who are famous, like Ricky Gervais, Chris Rock or Sarah Silverman always have new jokes and routines everywhere they go. If Niemiller can improvise and improve all the time like these famous comedians can, I believe he would get more famous.

Ryan actually came up to me and told me to share this article with him if I wrote it and published it in the Courier. So I have some advice for him. He’s a really funny guy, and he has a lot going for him. If he can come up with new jokes for every occasion instead of doing the same ones, he’d have potential to get noticed more. I believe it’s all about finding his inner comedic style so that when he gets up to the mic, he can say anything and people will laugh. And the jokes he would tell would always be new and hilarious. All in all, it was a great show and he was a really funny comedian. I enjoyed this guy’s humor.