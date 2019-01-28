I’ve been watching “You”

Like many college students, over break I was able to catch up on my Netflix “watch list”. “You” was most definitely at the top on this list. The series

based on the best-selling novel by Caroline Kepnes’ was released on December 26, 2018 and has been capturing the hearts and haunting the minds

of its many viewers. “You” had originally aired on Lifetime as a television series, but since being streamed on Netflix has erupted into a “most-watched”

series with a growing fan base. The series poses a very intriguing question that many can relate to: “What would you do for love?”

Starring Penn Badgley, who many know from his role on Gossip Girl, and Elizabeth Lail. Badgley plays the role of Joe, a bookstore manager with an insatiable fascination with his store customer Beck, who is played by Lail. Beck is a college student and an aspiring author who captures Joe’s attention on her first trip into his book store. From the general encounter in the bookstore, viewers quickly learn that Joe is not a normal book store manager, but rather has a secret dark side to him. Joe would stop at absolutely nothing to be a part of Beck’s life, which is seen when his harmless crush quickly turns into a dangerous obsession. The show follows Joe’s pursuit of Beck’s love and affection, hooking viewers in deeper every episode.

I am not much of a binge-watcher when it comes to shows, but I finished the entire first season of “You” in less than 24 hours. As a huge fan of thrillers as well as romances, this show was the perfect integration of both. On a psychological level, I absolutely loved how this show allowed the viewer to be “inside” of Joe’s head. Hearing his thoughts and justification for all of his actions was one of the most intriguing aspects of the show. From the sweet moments to the funny moments, “You” kept me on the edge of my seat with suspense of what may happen next.

“You” has an 89 percent rating from the film critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been liked by 95 percent of Google users. Recently, “You” has been a very popular show of discussion on media outlets such as Facebook. Even though “You” has been around since September, it seems like it popped up somewhere between Birdbox and Bandersnatch. Due to popular demand and the high quality of the show, “You” has been issued a second season. While not many details have been released on the second season, it is likely that the second season will pick up where the first left viewers with a cliffhanger. Additionally, it is likely that the second season will be based on Kepnes’ sequel to You: Hidden Bodies. There is a lot to look forward to in this new season of “You” that is projected to be released at some point in 2019. This show is an absolute must for “You” to watch. That said, be sure to make the time this semester to indulge in the suspenseful yet charming series.