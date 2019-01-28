Professors should ditch textbooks

As we all know textbooks are overpriced, bulky and at times can be a complete waste of money. If one were to buy all their textbooks from the schools’ bookstore, you could spend up to $400 or more.

In addition to textbooks, some students have to buy access codes that can run from $80 to $100 just to get access to their homework. If professors use online websites to save paper on printing out assignments then I would think they would be down for using e-books. Professors put required textbooks on their syllabus usually, but sometimes students will buy the book and the professor will tell them they actually do not need it. By the time students spend money for new textbooks or even some used ones, they could save up and buy a cheaper tablet. If students started using tablets, they could buy cheaper e-books for their class. E-books are great because they save paper, and you can take a tablet or laptop anywhere and can pull up several e-books all from one source. E-books also are great because you do not have to wait for your books to be shipped in time for your classes. E-books can be easily downloaded from any site. Paper textbooks can also be wasteful because unless you sell them or hand them down to another student, they sit on bookshelves and collect dust over time. Textbooks are also a pain to take with you. Instead of having five textbooks in your bookbag on the way to the library, you can just have them all on your devices. Most textbooks do have an e-book version, but I think it should be required for teachers to only assign textbooks if there isn’t an e-book version. If the textbook is written by the professor there probably is not an e-book of that book. If students do want to have a paper copy of their textbooks, there are many sites that have discounted books. Chegg, Slugbooks and Abebooks are just a few sites that sell books at a reasonable price. Another tip for textbooks especially if you are an incoming freshmen is to wait until the end of syllabus week to buy your books. If you have friends in classes you can also split the cost of the textbooks and just buy one copy. There also could be a book exchange on campus where students can donate their old textbooks and other students can use them.

If all colleges would assign e-books to their students, the amount of paper it would save would make a huge impact on our environment and our bank accounts.