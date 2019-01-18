Tennis takes on Mizzou Tigers

MACOMB, Ill. – The Western Illinois University women’s tennis team was supposed to kick off their spring season this Saturday against the University of Missouri Tigers, but it has been postponed due to incoming inclimate weather. A date and time for reschedule has not been released yet. The Leathernecks are coming off one of their best fall seasons in recent memory as they made the Summit League tournament for the first time in three years. Western only has three players returning from last year’s team: junior Laura Ballesteros and sophomore sisters Ana and Mary Bjelica, daughters of head coach Mirko Bjelica. These three are the backbone of the team, boasting a 7-3 conference record and a 31-11 overall. These three have been dominant in singles matches as well as doubles where all three of them are pretty much interchangeable.

The remaining five players joined the team in the fall and really rounded out the team. Anouk Maajong, Natalie Malone, Mia Melnizki, Camryn Rossa and Megan Tagaloa. These five all earned their first collegiate victory back in the fall season and are ready for more. The Tigers, on the other hand, are in a little better shape. They have six players returning with three incoming freshman. They finished 13-16 last fall and fell out in the first round of the SEC (Southeastern Conference) tournament. Mizzou plays in a much more competitive conference, having to play the likes of Florida, Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Their final four meets are by far their toughest in Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn and Alabama. So, last season’s 13-16 record isn’t bad at all for them. The Tigers have a total of eight players, half of them being recruited from other countries. Of these recruits is