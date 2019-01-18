Leathernecks host first place Mastodons

The keys of the game for Western on defense is to shut down Konchar. There is no doubt he is in conversation for Player of the Year in the Summit League. In the Mastodons’ four out of eight losses, Konchar was held under his season average. The Necks also must be aggressive on the glass. The Mastodons have four of the top 23 offensive rebounders in the Summit, and no surprise Konchar leads the league with 2.8 a game.

For offense there’s only one key to the game, give Gilbeck the ball. He is fourth in the Summit in field goal percentage averaging 61.1 percent, but only averages 9.3 points a game. If the Necks start feeding Gilbeck and have another scorer in double figures, it will open the offense up so much more.

