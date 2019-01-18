Women’s basketball seeks winning streak

The 2018-19 basketball season hasn’t been an easy one for head coach JD Gravina and the Western Illinois Leathernecks women’s basketball team. After graduating six seniors, including star guard Emily Clemens, the Leathernecks were looking at a young team for the 2018-19 campaign.

The young team hasn’t been able to gain much momentum in the wins column or the Summit League standings. Sitting at a 7-12 overall record and a 3-3 conference record, the Purple and Gold are seated sixth in the nine-team Summit League.

Things have been looking up, however, for the team winning back-to-back games against Summit League competitors North Dakota and Omaha.

This past Wednesday’s win over the Mavericks of Omaha saw senior guard Taylor Higginbotham lead the Leathernecks in scoring with 20 points, going 4-9 beyond the three-point line. Defensively, Higginbotham and junior forward Kyra Washington led the Leathernecks with seven