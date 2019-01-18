Western will never be the same

As many seniors near graduation this upcoming spring, I can’t help but to reminisce about my previous years here at Western, and think about how things won’t ever be the same.

Since I’ve been at Western for all four years of my college career, I have been able to witness the many changes and challenges that this institution has experienced. Looking back at my first year at Western, I can honestly say that I had the time of my life. There were so many events and gatherings to enjoy. Staying up until four in the morning only to have to wake up for an 8a.m. class the next day wasn’t as much of a hassle as it is now. Parties were frequent and enjoyable, and we as students didn’t have a care in the world. However, as the years have passed, the experiences have died down, and I find myself undergoing the same routine every day of the week. The thrill of college is what made the experience most memorable, and now all I find myself having are those memories to think back to, because Western has definitely changed.

Hearing that North Quad would be closing was unfortunate, but not surprising to say the least. Aside from losing funding, Western has lost its wit. We’re not as influential and enticing to the eye and mind as we used to be. Students may consider the educational opportunities when choosing a college to attend to, however a positive and worthwhile student life should also