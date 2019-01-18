Campus Crime Reports

On Dec. 9 at 11:20 a.m. OPS and the Macomb Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in Thompson Hall. No smoke or fire was found and no injuries were reported.

On Dec. 9 at 4:48 p.m. OPS and the Macomb Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in Henninger Hall. No smoke or fire was found and no injuries were reported.

On Dec. 10 at 5:50 a.m. a student reported that a male non-student known to him entered his Tanner Hall residence hall room and allegedly displayed a pocket knife and then stole a gaming system, valued at $600. OPS has identified the suspect, and the incident is under investigation.

On Dec. 10 at 2:03 p.m. non-student Gregory Crump, 21, of Chicago, was arrested in Tanner Hall for domestic battery and for two McDonough County warrants for failure to appear (obstructing ID and assault). He was transported to the McDonough County Jail at 2:15 p.m. where he was lodged pending bond.

On Dec. 11 at 9:15 p.m. three students in Bayliss were judicially referred for behavior (fighting).

On Dec. 12 at 10:28 a.m. Alexis Dockery, 18, of Tanner Hall 424, was arrested at the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Elting Street on a McDonough County warrant for aiding a fugitive and theft in connection with the Dec. 10 report of the theft of a gaming system from a Tanner Hall room. She was transported to McDonough County Jail at 11:09 a.m. where she was lodged pending bond.

On Dec. 13 at 6:04 p.m. a student reported the theft of an emission control system, valued at $100, from his Ford Escape parked in L-Lot between noon-4 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

On Dec. 17 at 10:10 a.m. a WIU employee reported the theft of $75 from a drawer in Sherman Hall between Dec. 14 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17. The incident is under investigation.

On Jan. 3 at 1:19 p.m. a University employee reported the theft of $456 from Western Hall over the holiday break. The incident is under investigation.

On Jan. 3 at 2:20 p.m. OPS and the Macomb Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in Olson Hall. No smoke or fire was found and no injuries were reported.

On Jan. 10 at 7:49 a.m. non-student Blaise Ahokpnou, 26, of Monmouth, was arrested in Olson Hall on a McDonough County warrant for failure to appear for aggravated battery. He was transported to the McDonough County Jail at 8:20 a.m. where he was lodged pending bond.

On Jan. 14 at 6:41 p.m. a student in Thompson Hall reported $1,500 in damage to his vehicle while it was parked in T-Lot. The incident is under investigation.

On Jan. 15 at 1:52 p.m. OPS and the Macomb Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in Currens Hall. No smoke or fire were found and no injuries were reported.