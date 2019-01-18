365 Nutrition Macomb is open for business

Kristin Talley a Western Illinois University graduate and her business 365 Nutrition Macomb, were welcomed with open arms by the community after opening on Dec. 10. 365 Nutrition Macomb is located on 1061 W. Jackson St. Suite 101, Macomb, Ill. Talley graduated in 2018 with her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a minor in nutrition. Since then, she’s used her degree to help better the lives of people within the Western community by providing nutritious drinks and encouraging people to reach their health goals. “Since opening, business has been booming,” Talley said. “We’ve made way more in sales than I ever expected, but even better, the more people we get in here the more lives and healths we are affecting.”

When entering the store, all the empty canisters and boxes along the wall symbolize all the help that has gone into helping the Leatherneck community reach their health goals. Talley said that there were even more on display, but they just didn’t make the aesthetic cut. The store opened during finals week, four days before the University closed for break. The company was still able to thrive during a time when students were away from campus. “We were able to survive break with the support received through the Macomb community,” Talley said. “Most companies see a huge dip in their numbers over breaks, we didn’t really see a lot of that which is great.” The store has a variety of drinks for sale, all of which help fuel the body in a delicious guilt-free way. Aloe shots, teas, boosted teas and shakes are available in a wide-variety of flavors. People can also purchase a full service, a combination of all drinks for new customers to have the full experience.