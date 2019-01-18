Western could help further spur local economy

There may not be a public institution in Peoria, Ill., but being that it is the largest city on the Illinois River, it still has plenty to offer. Taylor envisions the role that Illinois Central College, Bradley University, Caterpillar and OSF Healthcare could play in the network’s success. “I can see lots of people getting involved,” Taylor said. “A number of these hubs have expressed interest in exploring co-working space and agricultural types of startups. In Peoria, I can see health majors at Bradley take interest, start working on a project through OSF and get their foot in the door, which could lead to a full-time job. They may not have had a connection to OSF before that, but maybe this network would give them that connection.” Giving workers the chance to stay in the Land of Lincoln could also potentially entice new businesses to plant their roots in the state, which would give the network a symbiotic appeal. Industry shifts are constant, Taylor argues, so these hubs could retrain workers for a field with increasing demand, like high-tech.

The future of technology and innovation may be in Illinois. Students at Illinois colleges earn 10 percent of the nation’s computer science degrees, according to Business Journals, and the numbers of students majoring in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), has dramatically spiked in the last several years. “It certainly doesn’t hurt to have that background,” Taylor said. “We can work with an engineer or a computer-science type, but I don’t think it’s going to be limited to STEM students at all.” Before assembling the network, Taylor will first speak with local leaders about the strengths and weaknesses of their region. Each region in the state brings something different to the table, so it’s important to find the strongest industries so that the Illinois Innovation Network can help grow those industries.