Swimming comes back strong from break

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — After getting a head start last weekend against South Dakota, Saint Louis and Eastern Illinois, the Western Illinois men and women’s swim and diving teams are back and more ready than ever to take on Olivet Nazarene University Tigers this Saturday.

Prior to their comeback last weekend, Western has not competed since Dec. 1 against Truman State University. Head coach Greg Naumann, like any coach was worried that his team would still be on break mode when they came back. He, however, was very happy to see his team prevail once again and shake the winter break cobwebs they might’ve had during their four week layoff.

On their first night back last Friday, six of the men and women Leathernecks highlighted the event against both South Dakota and Saint Louis in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Junior Miranda Mathus, freshman Alexis Dreyer, senior Marissa Purdum and junior Casey Roberts came out with 3:39.80.