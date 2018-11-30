Swimming to take on Truman State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – With the fall semester just about done, and this year as well, the Western Illinois University men and women’s swim and dive teams have one more meet that they’ll be competing in to wrap up the 2018 season. Western will be taking on the Truman State University Bulldogs this Saturday at 1 p.m.

The last time the Leatherneck teams competed was on Nov. 16-18 at the House of Champions meet in Indianapolis. Western had quite a solid performance with five new top-10 school marks. The first came from junior Brennan Bladel in the 100-back.

Bladel swam his way to 1:50.75, which was a .01 second less than his previous best mark. Currently, this time is the second-best time in Western Illinois history. It also was enough for Bladel to earn a spot in the C-final.

Another member from the men’s team who got his name in the school record book was freshman Adam Peterson, who sprinted in the 100-free and clocked in at 46.35, which got him the ninth-best mark in school history.

Additionally, another ninth-best mark came from the women’s side as freshman Laramie Reed swam her way to the finish line swiftly at 2:27.62 in the 200-breast.

The women’s freshmen class continued to dominate the meet, when freshmen Caitlin Dassow and Shannon O’Malley both came in a few seconds apart from each other in the 200-fly. Dassow registered in at 2:09.94 and the seventh-best swim record for Western. O’Malley came in at 2:10.33 placing eighth in the Leatherneck history book.

There are so many talented swimmers and divers and with the freshmen class being so astonishing in the beginning of their athletic careers, there is a good chance that they will be a force to be reckoned with for the next three years, along with the upcoming meets and The Summit League Championship tournament in February.

The Truman Bulldogs will be quite the competition for Western this weekend. On Nov. 16-18, the Bulldogs were on a roll at the Northwestern TYR Invite in Evanston, Ill.

For the men’s individual competition, senior Sam Heveroh won both the 100-free (44.52) and the 100 IM (50.31). Next to him was freshman John Breen, who turned in the best time in the 200-breast at 2:06.23, which was a ninth place finish. In addition, Breen finished in fourth place in the 400 free relay with 45.63.

On the women’s side freshman Emma Brabham swam in the “A” final of the 100 IM and placed seventh overall at a time of 1:00.49. Sophomore Allison Garrett came in sixth during the same event and clocked in at 59.97.

The 2018 season has been on the up and up for Western. Once the event at Truman State concludes, the Purple and Gold will start the 2019 season at home on Jan. 11-12. The first event will be against South Dakota and Saint Louis and the second will be against South Dakota again and Eastern Illinois.

