What does life after college look like?

As a senior, I am more than excited to graduate in May. However, I’m not looking forward to the worries that come after graduation.

I often find myself thinking about what I’m going to do after I leave Western. In all honesty, I don’t have a plan and I might need to make one soon. It’s not that I don’t want to do anything after college, I just don’t know exactly what I want to do with my life. I have ideas, but even with a degree there is no guarantee that I will get to do what it is that I want. I think that I’m more scared knowing that it becomes more realistic after graduation than it does while you’re in school. I know that rent will be higher, bills will become more abundant and life will definitely hit me harder than it’s ever hit me before. I want the assurance that everything will be okay in the long run and by not having that is why I’m currently having difficulties planning out my future.

People are told and encouraged to go to college, but where are the guides on how to succeed beyond college? Yes, it’s true, college isn’t for everybody. However, maybe the dropout rate would decrease if we were actually learning about things in life for the price that we currently have to pay. I’m being taught the same things that I learned in high school that aren’t even relevant to my degree and future job field. Algebra and geology are not going to help me when it’s time to file taxes or budget my expenses. Practical information is what I need to help me develop a plan for post-graduation, and I’m at a standstill.

I need help and advice because I don’t know what to do. This is the scary thing that people fail to discuss in college. There should be more conversations about how to survive after college rather than just what leads up to receiving a diploma. It may be time for Western to sit down as a whole, and ask students what they want and implement what they find out, and apply that in their teaching and learning objectives.

I’m grateful for having the opportunity to come to college. I just wish I had a clue of what to do after. Yes, it’s ideal to graduate with a job or an internship lined up in hopes to start a career. However, what happens for the people who can’t guarantee a clear path because that’s not ideal for everyone? I just want someone to be straightforward with me and say, “Hey, life is not always going to work out, but that’s okay, too.” I don’t need a fairytale or a happy ending, but practical wisdom would be helpful. My life isn’t anyone’s problem nor should other people have an obligation to others unless you work in the medical field, but some help would be nice. None of us know where life is going to take us, I just hope that I’m able to keep up along the way.