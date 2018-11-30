Western commencement schedule released

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University’s Fall 2018 Commencement ceremonies will be open to the public on a first come-first serve basis.

Western Hall will host next month’s ceremonies, which will recognize college scholars, honors scholars and department scholars. There will be 848 students who’ll participate in the Dec. 15 Commencement ceremonies. That group includes 539 undergraduate students that are made up of those on track to receive master’s degrees, those in the Bachelor of Arts in General Studies degree program and those who are vying for doctorate degrees in education.

An Army ROTC Commissioning ceremony will kick off the events on Dec. 14 at 3:45 p.m. An ROTC cadet will be appointed to the Illinois National Guard as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. This validation will take place in the University Union Brattain Lounge. The Academic Honors Convocation will also take place on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Western Hall. At this time, Western will hand out medallions to scholars and students with academic achievements. Adam Rogers, a senior studying music, will speak and sing the national anthem at the event. Gabrielle Bandovich, Nancy Davila, Shea Fili, Rome Hamm, Quinten Hayes and Randolph Turkington will act as marshals. Interim Provost and Academic Vice President, Kathleen Neumann, will lead the event.

Moving forward to Dec. 15, Western will hold its first ceremony at 9:30 a.m. At this time, Western will recognize graduates and undergraduate students who are on track to receive degrees in the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Business and Technology, Interdisciplinary Studies and Bachelor of Arts in General Studies.

Riggs Baxter, Alexandra Noel Berkman, Justin Michael Doty, Jamie Jeaneth Flores, Mariah Danielle Peters, Erin Trybulec, Tess Nicole Tyler and Rebecca Lindsey Worthington will be the marshals for this ceremony.

Mike Fansler will direct the performance from the Western Illinois University Wind Ensemble, while Alison Faye Huntley will sing the national anthem.

After the first ceremony, Western will hold its second ceremony at 1 p.m. At this ceremony, Westernwill recognize students in the College of Education and Human Services, the College of Fine Arts and Communication and those in the Doctorate in Educational Leadership program. Madison Nicole Thielsen, Amy Lynn Borgstede, Laken Crystal Burnett, Kathryn Lynn Ferguson, Megan Kleinschmidt, Kaylee Kristen Kramer and Chloe Cassandra Layne will serve as marshals for the 1 p.m. ceremony. At both ceremonies, Chair of the Western Illinois University Board of Trustees, Carolyn Ehlert Fuller, will offer greetings and President Jack Thomas will speak.

This fall’s graduating class has students who are representing 14 different nations around the globe. Each of those nations will have a flag placed in the arena to show recognition. Counting students who are not graduating in December’s ceremonies, Western students represent 62 different countries.

Western will also be recognizing professors Hoyet Hemphill, Tracy Davis and George Mangalaraj, associate professors Ute Chamberlin and Casey LaFrance, and assistant professor Stacey Macchi during Saturday’s ceremonies.

Those who do not attend the weekend’s ceremonies can watch on Macomb’s cable channel 3 with the help of Western University Television (UTV). For questions regarding disabledseating arrangements, call Western’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Access at (309) 298-1977.