Math 99 should count as a credit

As someone who has taken math 099 here at Western, I can say that, in my opinion, it should be a class that gives credit. For those who do not know about math 099, students who are placed in math 099 have math every day. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays are lecture days; and Tuesdays and Thursdays are lab days where a teacher assistant in the department teaches smaller sections to students. I do not think math 099 should be required to get into math 100. Math 099 is a four credit hour course, but you do not get credit for it. You have to pay for it and you have to pass it. Another downfall of math 099 is you have two teachers. The main lecture teacher will teach you material for an hour and then the lab teacher assistant teaches on Tuesday and Thursdays.

Having two people teach you math if you’re not good at it is very confusing. The teacher assistants are great, the only bad thing is that they know how to do math and use shortcuts.

I think for how much work I put into the class each week; I should have received credit for that work. Having this class be required for some students and not have it credited is going to highly unmotivate any student. In my opinion, math 099 here at Western is just another way for the University to make money. Let students go straight into math 100 or 101. It is not the University’s decision to tell us what we are ready to take.

Math 100, for me, was easier than the material in math 099. I think students should be able to go straight into math 100, but also have the option to take math 099 if they want a refresher course. Again, it is just very confusing having math five days a week and having two different people teaching the material. I personally had to take math 099 because my ACT math score was on the lower side. The ACT math problems should not dictate if you are good or bad at basic algebra skills. The questions on the ACT were not basic algebra. Math 099 here at Western should be optional and not required by the University.

Getting credit for the course is also another great idea because students will be motivated and actually be glad their money is going towards some type of credits. Some students do not think the class is worth the time. There needs to be an incentive behind this class so students feel like their work is worth something. Labs should not be mandatory, but more like a resource. If a student needs extra help, they should attend the labs and get extra help from the assistant teachers. All of these suggestions I have stated would benefit the class greatly and make the class more enjoyable for students.