Police find two dead bodies

The Macomb Police Department is searching for answers in a death investigation. Macomb Police Officers checked in on a North Edwards St. home Thursday at 9:13 a.m. A postal worker on that route saw cause for concern after noticing the stack of mail that had been accumulating outside of the home. After speaking with the postal worker, the officers entered the home, where they found two individuals who had died from gunshot wounds.

The police department declined further comment on the scene, but a press release revealed that the nature of the scene would prompt an investigation into a potential murder-suicide.

The subjects’ bodies were sent to Springfield, Ill. for an autopsy. Authorities are not releasing the names of the deceased until family members are notified. Illinois State Police, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety aided the Macomb Police Department with the crime scene.