Basketball sets new scoring record

MACOMB, Ill.- On Monday night, the Western Illinois University women’s basketball team took on the Highlanders from MacMurray College. Steamroll is an understatement in the Leathernecks 136-39 win over the Division III school.

After a rough first week to start the season, losing to Missouri by 25 and Drake by 27, Western quickly put that behind on Monday. The Leathernecks got off to a great start going on a 13-0 run before MacMurray got their first bucket with 7:05 left in the first quarter. After junior Kyra Washington got a three pointer just 18 seconds in, the Highlanders went on a mini 7-0 run, but still found themselves down 33-9. Western quickly put an end to that and ended the quarter on a 35-1, carrying a 68-10 lead into the half.

In the second half, the Highlanders put up more of a fight. They were able to get 14 points in the third. Unfortunately for them Western did not take their foot off the gas as they put up 33 more in the third. MacMurray scored 15 in the fourth, but the Necks still outscored them 35-15, making the final 136-39.

Freshman Elizabeth Lutz lead the way in scoring with 23 points followed by junior Olivia Kaufman who put up 21. Annabel Graettinger scored 20 and was the only Neck who went perfect from the field going 8-8. In all, seven Leathernecks scored in double figures. Only six Highlanders recorded a field goal and eight recorded points.

The weakness coming into this game was the lack of defense they displayed and got outrebounded by 39. Western outrebounded MacMurray by 15, and 20 of those were offensive rebounds. They only had 17 in the first two games. They got 30 steals, and more impressively forced 43 turnovers, and only allowed 39 points. They forced 36 in their first two games.

Not only did Western set a lot of records, but so did head coach JD Gravina, who won his 122-game becoming the second winningest head coach in program history. Gravina and the Leathernecks will arguably have their toughest test of the year going on the road to play Purdue University on Thursday and Butler on Saturday.