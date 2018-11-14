Continue to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community

The recent activity involving a Kansas based organization has been the talk of the town since its announcement. This organization is arriving in protest of a visiting football player who is openly gay.

The group has been well known for its hate and intolerance of the LGBTQIA+ community along with other communities as well. The presence of this group on campus has sparked a lot of interest for Western to allow for a counter-protest. Instead of having a counter- protest, the citizens of Macomb and students at Western Illinois have put together the Western Rally for Love. This rally will include music, snacks, open mics, etc. in order to show the hate group that their hateful beliefs are not welcome here. This event has brought so much joy to me as a person in the LGBTQIA+ community because it really shows how many people in my own town are actual supporters.

More often than not, the hate gets reflected more than love, especially on a college campus. Personally, I have felt very unwanted and under appreciated purely due to the genders I’m attracted to. In past articles, I have explained how hate was being spread even in the classroom setting at WIU. Recently I have been very down about the lack of support the gay community gets in Macomb. The announcement of a hate group coming to our campus sparked so much, in so many people that I now feel overwhelmed with the amount of support there is in our small community. I can only hope that this support will stay strong and apparent, even after the group has come and gone from our campus to show the community that we have supporters and people who care. These kinds of events happen all the time, while not up to the level the WIU Rally for Love will be on, there are events that are in support of the gay community.

As someone who should be aware of these events, I find it amazing that these have been happening for years on our campus, and it rarely gets noticed. I have found out recently that there is a ball held every year for LGBTQIA+ community and others. These events can help our community in so many ways, not just by giving them knowledge, but giving the gay community a way to connect and feel like we are a part of the community regardless of our sexual orientation. The WIU Rally for Love will hopefully kick off some more wonderful events in support of the LGBTQIA+ community and give the people who are a part of the community a chance to grow and feel welcomed in Macomb. The great things about these events is that you do not have to be a part of the community to come out and support.

It is all about love, no matter who or what it is that you love, we are all coming out to fight for the right to love.