Ticket scalping needs to be fixed

At some point or another everyone has purchased tickets for a sports game, concert, comedian or other form of entertainment.

For less popular or local events the tickets aren’t usually too expensive and you’ll just buy them to get in. If it’s a major sporting event or a popular concert things can get pricier though. Cheap seats can start anywhere from $40-60 depending on the event and the number of seats available. For college students these are a great way to get into the event without breaking your bank. Plus nowadays-online sales make it so much easier to buy tickets. The only problem is that it makes it easier for other people to buy tickets too.

Most online ticket vendors will have presales for members of special groups or for people with specific credit cards usually around a week before sales open for the general public. While this is great for members in these groups, the rarely just buy tickets for themselves and their friends. Many individuals will buy large groups of tickets at the face value during the promotion period and then resell them when all of the tickets sell out for inflated prices. This makes those $40-60 tickets go up to $60-80 minimum depending on the event. They make a profit and the people who really wanted to go to that concert get screwed. This is called ticket resale or ticket scalping and surprisingly is legal in most states. Most rules against scalping are about selling outside the venue before the event. With expanding technology, there haven’t been bills to update this new form of scalping. Individuals will use their credit card to get the presale and buy between 10-15 tickets to an event they had no plan on going to. Once the tickets sell out, the individuals put the tickets back online for an inflated price. If people really want the ticket, the have to pay the higher price for it since they have no other choice. Programs like Ticketmaster and StubHub allow a person to sell their tickets, which only encourages the problem. While it was originally meant for individuals who purchased tickets but can no longer go, scalpers take advantage of the programs to sell tickets in mass, making it incredibly easy to keep this practice going. There are some individuals who actually make a living off this practice. They buy so many tickets from multiple events and just resell them, using the perks of a rewards program or a specific credit card to get the fast pass

They can call it resale or reselling all they want, but this is still ticket scalping. This screws over so many people who just want to go see a game or a concert. If it’s not allowed outside of the venue, it shouldn’t be allowed online either. Also presales should have limits, no one needs 10-15 tickets for the same concert, especially if they are in different spots of the venue. This is an obvious sign of a ticket scalper. Venues with lawn seats luckily make things cheaper and easier, but until the weather gets warmer be careful when buying tickets online.