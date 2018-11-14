Show your Saturday love on

As many of us are aware, The Westboro Baptist Church is coming to our campus this coming Saturday to protest the openly gay football player on the Indiana State team.

When I first heard about this I was completely awestruck. The idea that a church goes out of their way to follow an individual player just to protest his sexual orientation is in my mind, disgusting. So, I decided to do a little more digging into the Westboro Baptist Church’s preaching.

Upon a simple Google search, the first thing that popped up was “Westboro Baptist Church pickets- God Hates F*gs.” So, I clicked on the link. They have an entire website titled “God Hates F*gs” with locations of their over 1,028 cities the church as picketed. They, as a large chain super church, have picketed their anti-gay protests more than 62,942 times. According to them “God Hates F*gs”, but being a Christian myself, I was raised on much differently beliefs. As a Christian, I hope I am never tied to the hateful, violent, disheartening believes that WBC preaches. I would much rather be seen as having the beliefs that God loves all of his children, and we were all made to be exactly who he wanted us to be. Christianity should be about openness and acceptance, and spreading the love of God. It shouldn’t be about the violent acts and protests that this church practices.

As I mentioned before, this super chain church has picketed a total of 62,942 times. So, although the chances of our anti-protest on Saturday stopping them completely is slim to none, I am still proud to go to a school that takes these anti-protest actions. Not only do we have over 500 reporting that they are going, and almost 1.5K interested in our rally for love on Saturday, we are also lucky to have a President that honors our LGBTQIA+ community enough to send out a press release about the matter. In President Jack Thomas’s press release last Wednesday, he stated, “At Western, we value and support our LGBTQIA+ community, and an inclusive environment for all members of the University community.”

The inclusive environment provides is reason many students choose to attend here, and having the President support that is very reassuring.

Our campus has students of many various religions, but the violent and hurtful protests of the WBC is one that I hope few to none on our campus support. In my opinion, the WBC is a very poor portrayal of Christianity. On the flip side, however, I am very proud to go to a college that views it as important enough to do what we can to show love and acceptance here on our campus.

Although it will be during Thanksgiving break, I hope as many of us possible can make it out Saturday to spread the love to not only the Indiana State player, but to all of Macomb and WIU.