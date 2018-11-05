Volleyball beats the Bison in Fargo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

FARGO, N.D. — The Western Illinois volleyball team headed north this week with back-to-back games. The Leathernecks played North Dakota last Thursday and NDSU on last Friday. These two matches concluded their road slate for 2018 as they move onto 2-24 on the season.

Senior Shiah Sanders had a career-day for Western Illinois, but it was not enough to end the skid, as the Western Illinois Leathernecks were defeated by North Dakota 3-1. Sanders recorded 15 kills while hitting at a .394 clip.

The Leathernecks came out hot in the first set after jumping out to a 3-0 advantage. Western stretched their lead to 10-6 after a Fighting Hawk service error, a kill from Sanders and an ace from freshman Madeline Dieter. The Leathernecks won four straight points in the middle of the set to go up 17-2, and proceeded to win the set 25-21.

North Dakota rebounded and took the second and third sets, 25-21 and 25-17. Down 13-9 in the second set, the Leathernecks took four straight points to tie the game at 13 points. The Fighting Hawks were able to battle back and take the second set, 25-21. The third set went to North Dakota, as the Fighting Hawks quickly took a 12-5 lead. The Leathernecks closed the gap to seven points (24-17) but UND won 25-17.

Trying to force a fifth set, the Leathernecks fought in the fourth set. Western found themselves down 16-10, they won five straight points to force a UND timeout. Western Illinois stopped the North Dakota advantage to 21-19, but the Fighting Hawks came out on top, taking the set 25-23. Junior Claire Grove logged a team-high 24 digs while senior Jaime Johnson posted 38 assists.

After less than 24 hours off, Western Illinois bounced back to break their skid against the North Dakota State Bison on Friday (Nov. 2). The Leathernecks took their final road match of the season 3-1. The win marks the first Summit League victory of the season and the first win in 24 matches.

The Leathernecks started off strong in the first set as they pulled ahead 7-5. WIU took advantage of a 3-0 scoring run, aided by a Dieter kill, to take a 13-9 lead. After Western Illinois forced a Bison timeout to go up 15-11, the Leathernecks strained another North Dakota State timeout with the set tied at 23. With the score clenched at 24, an attacking error from the Bison and a kill from sophomore Emma Norris gave the Purple and Gold a 26-24 set win.

Neither team took more than a one-point lead in the second set until North Dakota State captured a 13-11 lead. The Bison forced a Leatherneck timeout after going up 17-14. The Purple and Gold battled in the game and tied the score at 23 points. The Bison took the last two points of the set to tie the match at one game.

Western Illinois bounced back quickly in the third set, after capturing a 9-5 lead and turning it into a 14-8 advantage. Down six, North Dakota State was forced to take a timeout. The Leathernecks affected NDSU to take its second timeout of the set after Patenaude recorded a kill to put Western up 22-19. The Bison were able to pull within one, but the Purple and Gold enclosed the Bison run and took the set 25-21 to go up 2-1.

Carrying the momentum from the third set, the Leathernecks came out ready in the fourth set. Western took a lightning-quick 8-1 lead and acquired a NDSU timeout. The Bison battled back to force a Leatherneck timeout after trimming the lead to 12-8. Western continued to roll in the set and stifled two runs from North Dakota State. The Leathernecks took six of the last nine points to win the fourth set 25-19.

This has been Western Illinois’ first win since sweeping Fairleigh Dickinson on Aug. 24 and is the first road victory for the Leathernecks this season. Sanders and Steckler each recorded 12 kills to lead the squad while Grove recorded a season-high 28 digs.

The Leathernecks welcome Omaha inside Western Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m.