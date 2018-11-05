Evolution held their first all women PPV

On Oct. 28 history was made with WWE’s first ever all women’s PPV event. I just want to say this before I begin my review, with WWE Evolution was highly hyped but poorly built as far as the storylines go, however, I can safely say this was the best main roster event in a while. The crowd was loud all night long, which doesn’t even happen at WrestleMania (granted that show is longer). The night began with nostalgia as Trish Stratus and Lita took on the team of Mickie James and Alicia Fox with Alexa Bliss (who was originally in this match before injury) in their corner. It was a nice way to start off the event despite a couple hiccups during the match. Stratus and Lita won this match.

I don’t usually review battle royals, but I will say this had a Royal Rumble feel to it. Everybody had an entrance, which never happens in a battle royal, and it just seemed more important; like it was more than a multi-person match to give everyone a spot on the show. I actually liked it. The finals of the Mae Young Classic were next, after several weeks of amazing competition we were down to Aussi Toni Storm and one of the best wrestlers in the world, Io Shirai in a back and forth match that saw Storm getting the victory. Then a cool off six women tag-team match which was most likely supposed to be what they call the popcorn match (bathroom break). But it ended up being a good match as well.

Then it was time for the main events. First up was the NXT Women’s Champion as “the Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane took on “the Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler. This match was brutal as Baszler worked on the arm at one point attempting to literally dislocate her elbow. It was a very good back and forth match, but interference resulted in Sane getting chocked out, but the important thing here is she did not tap. Now here is the problem I have with this I feel like the Four Horsewomen of MMA (minus Ronda Rousey), should have been doing this all along or at least earlier than when they did it. I love Sane, but I feel like the interference should have cost her before she won the title in the first place. Then what most people considered the main event of the evening was the SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch versus Charlotte Flair in the first ever last woman standing match. Lynch is supposed to be the bad guy, but she continued to get the biggest reaction of the night as the crowd was 95 percent behind Lynch. It was a hard-hitting match as they used tables, ladders, kendo sticks and steel chairs. A lot of high spots, and despite some counting mistakes and a less than satisfying ending, in my opinion, it was the match of the night.

Lynch retained and in a little break of character you could see Lynch with tears in her eyes as both her and Flair got emotional at the end, which I love. The main event was the RAW Women’s Champion Rousey taking on Nikki Bella. I will give them credit as one of their segments leading up to the event caused more people to buy tickets to the event. It was a better match than I thought it would and I understand why this was put on last. Lynch is technically a heel (for some reason) and you typically want to end an event like this with the good guy going over. At the end of the show, all the women were on stage celebrating a successful show. Now despite the WWE not building much up for the event, and with this Crown Jewel event controversy, it was one of the best non-big four events I have ever seen. Some people might be upset that the set looked more like a house show than a PPV event but in my opinion that was better because it focused on the wrestling (which I prefer during PPV). I don’t care if this show was made just because of WWE doing events in Saudi Arabia, it was successful and this along with the Mae Young Classic proves that you can have an all women event. I hope that this will be an event that we see for years to come. I had mid expectations for this show and it went above and beyond what I could’ve hoped for