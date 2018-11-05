Riverdale and chilling adventures of Sabrina should crossover

“Riverdale” has become a very popular show, and its third season is currently airing on the CW. Recently Netflix has released a new show- “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which is a spin off of the 90’s and early 2000’s show “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” “The Chilling Adventure of Sabrina” takes place in a town called Greendale, which exists in the same universe as “Riverdale”- and is a neighboring town just on the other side of Sweetwater River. A town where magic exists is just across the river from the town of Riverdale, so what can fans expect for the future of “Riverdale?” While “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” has only been out for a little over a week, these shows have been interacting with each other for a while. After all, they do exist in the same universe. In “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” there have been small references to “Riverdale,” such as the Archie Comics related thermos that Sabrina has in episode one. Some additional references are the mention of the town name, and flyers on the school bulletin boards indicating sporting events between the two schools. Though, these references are not only seen in “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” but are also found in “Riverdale.”

Greendale was also mentioned in season one of Riverdale, as that is where Ms. Grundy moved after she was forced to quit her job at Riverdale High and leave “Riverdale” all together due to an affair with a student. Ms. Grundy continued to teach music, but in Greendale rather than Riverdale, but unfortunately met her demise by the Black Hood shortly after having another affair with her student, Benjamin Button.

In season three of “Riverdale,” during an intense game of Griffins and Gargoyles (which could be a whole other article in itself), Button throws himself out a hospital window, in hope to again be with his friend Dilton Doiley, whose life was also lost playing Griffins and Gargoyles. While fans may never know if Button and Doiley met again on the other side, they may be shocked to find Ben Button in episode seven of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Button, or rather Moses Thiessen, Buttons actor, appears as a nameless pizza delivery boy in the town of Greendale. This leaves fans with the question, is it just coincidence that Thiessen appeared in another show that takes place just a short drive away? Or is there something more supernatural going on here? The most fans can do to find answers, is to watch. Since Greendale and Riverdale are only a river apart, what are the chances of a crossover episode? Fans of both shows are beginning to speculate and wonder if a crossover would be a possibility. Though, the “Riverdale” producer and Archie Comics CEO, Andy Goldwater, stated “Right now, we’re not thinking about that…They’re two separate entities for now.” Neither confirmation nor distinctive denial, fans are still hopeful. Unfortunately, these two shows are created by two different production agencies, the CW and Netflix, so a crossover would be difficult. Though, “Riverdale” has had undertones of the “Supernatural” pop-up multiple times throughout the show, and it is a mystery what writers will decide to do next. Some fans are hoping that there will be a crossover, throwing the beloved characters of “Riverdale” into a world of witches and warlocks; others hope that these two shows will remain separate. Only time will tell, as the third season of “Riverdale” continues to unravel, and a second season of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is in the production process. Fans of these two shows have a lot to look forward to.