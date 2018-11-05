‘In Search of Darkness’ documentary preview

“In Search of Darkness” is an upcoming documentary that claims to be the denitive 1980s horror lm documentary. The Kickstarter project has, at the time of writing, pledged $93,247. This is more than their goal of $31,764. The project’s mission is to create a retrospective documentary lm that will be “bringing the horror community together to celebrate the most iconic era in cinema history.”

The 1980s was a decade where we saw, arguably, the best horror films.

From “The Thing” to “A Nightmare on Elm Street” to “Hellraiser”, from “Child’s Play” to “They Live”, the 80s showed us a lot of fantastic monsters and killer thrills. Directors like David Cronenberg, John Carpenter, Brian Yuzna and Wes Craven pioneered the genre.

The documentary plans to conduct exclusive interviews with the people who were involved in making the films of that decade. They are going to be using soundtrack from synthwave record label New Retro Wave. In the 80s, the invention of the VCR allowed people to copy each other’s movies onto VHS. Using VHS, if you copied a film from another copy that had been copied from another copy, your copy would be grainier and have less video quality. But that didn’t make the movie any less scary. Due to public outcry and protests, a lot of newly released movies were banned from local rental stores. This didn’t stop people from trading bootlegged VHS tapes. VHS, because of its ability to bring home the movies, opened up opportunities for low-budget filmmakers. Horror films from that decade used amazing practical special effects. In the time before CGI, filmmakers were still able to capture our imagination and frighten us with their practical effects. For example, in “The Thing”, they used bubble gum. These films were also a reflection of their own time. Horror films inspired music and fashion back then. In the documentary they’ll be interviewing “modern horror masters and popular horror influencers to get their unique takes on these movies and how they influenced the horror genre, the fans who watched them, and society itself.” This might mean they’ll be interviewing random people who go to the movies to see scary movies.

They are also going to cover the socio/political context that influenced those films. For example, the fear of nuclear war, more violent crime and deadly diseases like AIDS. In the interviews we’re going to hear from the actors, producers, writers and composers who brought you horror movie icons like Freddy Krueger, Jason Vorhees, Michael Myers and Pinhead.

What I’m excited for is James Rolfe, otherwise known on YouTube as The Angry Video Game Nerd, will be interviewed in this film. He runs the channel “Cinemassacre” and makes a series called “Monster Madness” in which he reviews old horror films. His videos are inspiring a new generation to go back and watch the old films. He has certainly inspired me to watch them. I watched “Hellraiser” the other night, and it gave me bad dreams! I love horror films and have backed the project on Kickstarter. If you pay the 20 euro version, you get the movie as a digital download. The movie will be coming out this July for Kickstarter backers.